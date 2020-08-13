Sumter County Schools Sets Agenda for August 2020 Board of Education Meeting

By: Tracy K. Hall

Held on the Sumter County Schools’ Facebook page, the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met to set the agenda for August’s regular meeting on Monday, August 10, 2020. Matt Hightower reports progress on the new high school. Progress is especially prominent regarding bricking and roofing. Two wings to include the Ninth Grade Academy and the Language/Arts/ Social Studies wings are to point they are ready for permanent electricity and air conditioning.

For the regular meeting on Thursday, August 13th, board action will be taken on an internet policy. The finance committee will present the 2020-21 amended budget for vote. The BOE will also verify the roll-back millage rate and 5-year tax digest as well as paying membership fees. Under personnel, athletic and activity supplements will be considered. Old business will include reviewing a new lower bid from a local provider for practice field lighting.

The BOE meeting is archived and available for review on the Sumter County Schools’ Facebook page. The regular meeting of the BOE will also be broadcast on the Sumter County Schools’ Facebook page.