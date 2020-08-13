Think you can’t afford college? Think again! SGTC can help

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Millions of students across the country are facing financial strains and health fears as they decide whether or not to return to college this fall. Times are unpredictable with COVID-19, but students who are worried they can’t afford to take classes should contact South Georgia Technical College now.

“South Georgia Technical College has 24 different programs that qualify for additional financial aid funds that allow students to attend college practically tuition free,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “And students who don’t receive financial aid may be able to secure assistance for tuition from the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. If you are interested in enrolling in college, now is the time to let us help you move forward.”

The 24 different practically tuition free programs that are available to students utilizing the HOPE Grant and HOPE Career Grant opportunities include: Air Conditioning Technology, Aircraft Structural Technology, Automotive Climate Chassis/Climate Control, Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Avionics Maintenance Technology, Commercial Truck Driving, Diesel Equipment Technology, Drafting Technology, Early Childhood Care/Education, Electrical Construction Technology, Electrical Systems Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Electrical Lineworker, Electronics Technology, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing Technology, Medical Assisting, Computer Information Systems and Networking Specialists, Nurse Aide, Phlebotomy Technician, Practical Nursing, and Welding and Joining Technology.

And many of these programs can be completed within eight weeks up to two years. Higher education helps translate into higher pay or additional career opportunities. South Georgia Technical College has over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs of study.

South Georgia Technical College also provides the use of textbooks at no cost to students. “Our free textbooks can save students between $500 to $1000 per semester,” explained Dr. Watford. “So if finances are a concern for not enrolling in college today, contact the SGTC Financial Aid Office at 229-931-2755 in Americus or 229-271-4043 in Cordele and see how we can help.”

The Technical College System of Georgia and South Georgia Technical College provide students and employers with a warranty statement on the education earned. “If any one of our graduates, who was educated under a standard program, and his or her employer agree that the employee is deficient in one or more competencies as defined in the standards, South Georgia Technical College will retrain that employee at no instructional cost to the employee or employer.” This guarantee applies to all graduates of SGTC who are employed in the field of their training. It is in effect for a period of two years after graduation.

On top of the affordable tuition, use of textbooks at no cost, and an educational warranty, South Georgia Technical College has a 99% job placement rating for graduates and offers lifetime job placement assistance.

In addition to those incentives, South Georgia Technical College was named the top Community College in Georgia for 2020 and graduates of the Aviation Maintenance, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Medical Assisting and Business Technology programs have been ranked as the best in the nation.

“We realize people are concerned and that things are unpredictable, but there has never been a better time to move forward educationally,” said President Watford. “Our goal is to help people move forward so they can learn to earn. If finances are a problem, give us the opportunity to help. If individuals are concerned about COVID-19, the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is a priority for South Georgia Technical College. We have implemented social distancing policies, provided students, faculty, and staff with face coverings, and we are conducting additional sanitizing of all common areas.”

If students prefer to take classes online, South Georgia Technical College provides 18 different general core classes online. Those include Introduction to Computers, Foundations of Math, Introduction to Psychology, Basic Psychology, Fundamentals of English, Literature and Composition, U.S. History II, American Government, Principles of Economics, Introduction to Sociology, Quantitative Skills, Physical Science, Music Appreciation, Art Appreciation, Pre-calculus, College Algebra, Composition & Rhetoric, and Interpersonal Relations and Personal Development.

Different technical certificate of credit programs can be obtained online as well including ones in Criminal Justice Technology, Business Technology, Computer Information Systems, and Marketing Management.

For more information about South Georgia Technical College visit the website at www.southgatech.edu. The college is currently accepting applications on line and registering students for Fall Semester Classes. For more information about financial aid, email Kelly Everett at keverett@southgatech.edu. To learn more about the SGTC Foundation, email sbird@southgatech.edu or call 229-931-2248.