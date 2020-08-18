Mrs. Gwen B. Jordan: August 16, 2020

Mrs. Gwen B. Jordan, age 86, passed away on Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 at her home in Americus.

Funeral services are planned for 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Bryan Myers and Rev. Hugh DeLoach officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Central Baptist Church, beginning at 1:30 PM.

The following gentlemen are asked to serve as active pallbearers: Caleb Abell, Hamer Abell, Jacob Abell, Darius Denton, Chris McCrary, and Cliff Pilcher, III. Asked to serve as honorary pallbearers are: members of the Sunshine Sunday School Class of Central Baptist Church, Linda Hagerson, Jess Jones, Stan Jones, Bob Moss, Julian Smith, Bobby Taylor, Norma Taylor, Dr. Chanh Tu, and Dr. Ray Williams.

Flowers are welcomed, or for those wishing to do so, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 190 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709; or to Pruitt Health Hospice, 708 E. 16th Ave., Cordele, GA 31015.

Born September 1, 1933 in Macon County, she was a daughter of the late Olin Sanford Edwards and the late Leida Childs Edwards. She was a faithful long-time member of Central Baptist Church, where she was very active as a member of the Silvertones Choir, the Multi-Focus Mission Group, and WMU, leader of the Wylene Frost Bible Study, leader of Sunbeams, and Sunday School teacher for many years. She was employed for 34 years of faithful service as Executive Secretary at the University of Georgia’s Southwest Georgia Branch Research and Education Center in Plains.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Burgamy; and by her sister, Josephine Pilcher.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 44 years, Gene Jordan of Americus; three loving sons: Charles Burgamy (Charlotte) of Tifton, Michael Burgamy of League City, TX, and David Burgamy of Americus; grandchildren: Charles Burgamy, Jr., Scarlett Ann Wade (Joseph), Shan Scarbor (Benjy), Jeremy Dickens (Autumn), Jessica Braswell (Denver), and Jacie Duke (Stephen); great-grandchildren: Sanders Wade, Cameron Dickens, Cadden Dickens, Ava Dickens, Alivia Dickens, Shelby Braswell, Addison Braswell, Laney Braswell, Mabre Braswell, Hartlie Braswell, Maxton Braswell, Bailie Duke, Blaklie Duke, and Bain Duke; one sister, Sandra Denton of Milledgeville, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

