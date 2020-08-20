Hornets hand Wildcats their second straight loss in Perry

From Staff Reports

PERRY, GA – The town of Perry, GA has not been kind to the Schley County Wildcat softball team (SC) this year. In the span of two days, the Wildcats made two trips up to Perry and have come back on the losing end both times. On Tuesday, August 18, SC fell to the Perry High School by the score of 13-5. In that game, the Wildcats posted 10 hits, but struggled in the field, committing a total of eight errors. The very next day, SC headed back up to Perry in hopes of rebounding with a win at the Westfield School (WS). Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Hornets scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth. That offensive output was too much for SC to overcome and they ended up losing 11-3 to WS.

SC got off to an excellent start in the first inning, as they were able to load the bases on two walks and a hit batsman. Then with two outs and runners on second and third, Zoe Molina belted a two-run double to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead.

SC added another run in the top of the third. Jade Sellars led off with a single and both Landry Whaley and Berkley Goodin each drew walks, loading the bases for Molina. Molina ended up getting hit by a pitch, which allowed Sellars to score from third.

However, that would be the last run the Wildcats would score, as the Hornets took over from there. In the bottom of the third inning, Carleigh Knowles led WS off with a single and Lindsey Easom was able to reach on an error. SC starting pitcher Ashlyn Childs was able to retire the next two batters, but walked the next batter to load the bases. After Carleigh Knowles scored on a wild pitch, Marena Knowles delivered a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3. Later on in the inning, the Hornets took a 4-3 lead when Sydney Langdon reached on an error that allowed Marena Knowles to score.

The Hornets broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth by scoring five runs on three hits, including a home run by Langdon. WS also took advantage of an error that allowed two runs to score. The Hornets added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal their 11-3 victory.

The Wildcats struggled against WS pitching, as they were only able to score three runs on three hits. Molina had the best day at the plate for SC by going 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.

Childs started the game in the circle for the Wildcats. She pitched 3.1 innings and gave up five runs on three hits, with only one of those runs being earned. She walked three batters and struck out none. Makena Wurtz came on in relief of Childs and gave up four runs on three hits in 1.2 innings of work. Lynzie Woody came on in relief of Wurtz. Woody pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out one.

In their last two games, the Wildcats have struggled defensively, having committed a combined total of 12 errors in those two games.

With the loss, SC falls to 1-3 on the season. They will try to get back into the win column when they host Veterans on Monday, August 24. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.