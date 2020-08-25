Miss Mary Dell Royal: August 22, 2020

Miss Mary Dell Royal, age 63, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Services are planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Casual attire is encouraged. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel between 5:00-7:00 p.m

Mary Dell was born May 7, 1957, in Americus, Georgia, to the late Charles Thomas Royal and the late Anna Warren Royal. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Americus.

Mary Dell lived a life of special needs that left her with cognitive and physical limitations. Given a life expectancy of just a few years by doctors, Mary Dell was able to defy all odds by her amazing willpower to live life as normally as possible. Surrounded by her supportive and protective family and network of church friends, she thrived and returned love as much as she received it. Mary Dell completed her Special Education schooling in the Americus City Schools. At some point, she apparently obtained her Doctor of Philosophy degree as she was always willing to tell someone what was on her mind and what they needed to do. She had an amazing ability to memorize birthdays, phone numbers, and TV actors. If someone thought an actor looked familiar but wasn’t sure why, Mary Dell would list the previous shows the actor played in to jog their memory. She especially loved her own birthday and would repeatedly remind everyone months ahead of her upcoming special day.

Despite usually being confined to her home most of her life, Mary Dell was one of the most social people you would ever meet. Most importantly, she would focus on you, not herself. She wanted to know all about you and your family. In public settings, she would wave and say “hi” to every single person she saw, receiving joy just from a smile or a wave back. If you took the time to speak to her, you immediately became a friend for life. A five minute encounter one-time meeting with her brother’s friend in Texas led to 35 years of needing updates on him and his family. Despite her daily challenges and, later, the inability to walk, her focus was always on others. She had numerous dogs and cats throughout her life. She treated her pets like her own babies and showered them with love.

Mary Dell’s legacy is one of friendliness and kindness to everyone she encountered. To those who took the time to get to know her, she was an engaging, funny, and sweet woman. Her family is thankful to all who showed her kindness, patience, and love. Mary Dell will be immensely missed by her family, friends and all who were blessed to know her.

Matthew 19:14: Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

Hebrews 13:2: “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

In addition to her parents, Miss Royal was preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Royal Stephens and a niece Robin Young.

Survivors include her sister Susan R. Young of Americus; brother James Royal and wife Tracy of Plano, TX.; and brother John Royal and wife Annette of Smithville; 13 nieces and nephews: Laura Britt, Robby Cantrell, Will Cantrell, Benjamin Cantrell, Robert Young, Christopher Young, Rebecca Young, Donny Young, Haley Royal, Janna Royal, Macey Royal, Mindy Battle, and Chad Royal; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 190 Upper River Road, Americus, GA., 31709 or to a charity of choice.

