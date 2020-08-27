August 27, 2020

Qualified candidates for the Sumter County School Board election

By Nichole Buchanan

Sumter County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has released the following list of candidates who have qualified for the Sumter County School Board election as of August 21, 2020.  Qualifying ran August 17 through August 21 at noon.

The last day to register to vote in this Special Election is October 5, 2020.  Advance in person voting will be conducted Monday through Friday beginning October 15, 2020 and ending October 30, 2020 at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 1800 South Lee St. in Americus.  All other absentee ballot voting will be conducted as authorized by the Georgia Election Code.

Polls will open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on November 3, 2020 at the regular polling places.

 District #1: 

  1. Abbis Y, Bivins (8-17-2020-Q) Americus, Georgia
  1. Alice Green (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia  Incumbent

District #2: 

  1. Meda Dubose Krenson (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia  Incumbent
  1. Patricia M. Harris (8-17-2020 Q)  Americus, Georgia

District #3: 

  1. Edward Jackson, Jr. (8-17-2020 Q)  Plains, Georgia
  1. James C (Jim) Reid, Jr. (8-18-2020 Q)  Americus, Georgia  Incumbent

District #4:        

  1. Rick H. Barnes (8-17-2020 Q) Cobb, Georgia Incumbent
  1. Brooks Robinson (8-17-2020 Q) DeSoto, Georgia
  1. Curtis Porter (8-20-2020) DeSoto, Georgia

 District #5: 

  1. Edith Ann Green (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia Incumbent
  1. Carolyn C. Hamilton (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Georgia
  1. Deo Coley Cochran-Sherrod (8-17-2020 Q) Americus, Ga.  Has withdrawn as a Candidate for District #5 School Board August 21, 2020              

District #6:

  1. Vincent L. Kearse (8-18-2020 Q)  Americus, Georgia
  1. Michael Busman   Americus, Georgia (8-21-2020-Q)  Incumbent

 District #7: 

  1. Sylvia C. Roland (8-17-2020 Q)  Americus, Georgia  Incumbent
  1. Dwight Bernard Harris (8-17-2020 Q)  Americus, Georgia
