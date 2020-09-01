South Georgia Tech to conduct webinars for students

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) has scheduled two webinar workshops this fall for students on both the Americus and Cordele campuses. The workshops are part of SGTC’s ongoing efforts to help students complete their education and transition into rewarding careers.

The first workshop is scheduled for September 17 at 3:00 p.m. and will be conducted by SGTC Financial Aid Specialist Kierra Sparks. Entitled “The World of Financial Aid”, this session is designed to help students understand the financial aid opportunities available to them. Sparks will also assist students in completing their 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

On October 15 at 6:00 p.m., SGTC Career Placement Director Cynthia Carter will conduct a workshop called “How to Get and Keep a Job”. In this session, students will learn best practices for a successful job search.

SGTC students wanting more information on how to access these webinars may call SGTC Career Advisor Deo Cochran at (229) 931-6877 or SGTC Retention and coaching Specialist Charlene Williams at (229) 271-4048.