SOWEGA Fair to be Held in Americus

By Tracy K. Hall

AMERICUS – Although many fairs, including the Georgia National Fair, housed in Perry, Georgia have been cancelled, the Southwest Georgia (SOWEGA) Fair will be open on E. Forsyth Street in Americus from September 4-13.

The SOWEGA Fair is familiar to Sumter County as they had a successful fair season at the fairgrounds last year. However, the fairground property was not made available this year. There has been much chatter on social media about the fair coming to town. According to Mayor Barry Blount, the fair is in no way associated with governing bodies of the City of Americus. Since the fair will take place on privately owned property, there were no permits required of the city for the

fair to go forward. Mayor Blount also reports that Governor Kemp’s executive order related to COVID-19 exempts fairs and carnivals from restrictions. The property is not owned by a citizen of Americus and is zoned for commercial use. With an obvious concern over COVID-19, residents are asked to follow precautions should they decide to attend the event. The fair’s marketing material indicates that CDC guidelines will be enforced. To learn more about the SOWEGA Fair, you may contact them at 229.429.1507 or via email at sowegafair@gmail.com.