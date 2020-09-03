Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Jimmy Davis of Macon County was honored at the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors September meeting for his service as Chairman for fiscal year 2019 – 2020. He served as Vice-Chair the previous year.

Don Porter of Georgia Power is the new incoming Chair of the SGTC Board of Directors and he turned the meeting over to South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford for the special presentation to Davis.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford commended Davis on his service to South Georgia Technical College and to the Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank Jimmy Davis for his dedication and willingness to serve in a leadership role on the Board of Directors of South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford.

Dr. Watford presented Davis with a plaque that had South Georgia Technical College engraved along with the words, “In appreciation of Jimmy Davis for outstanding service and leadership as Chairman of the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors, September 2, 2020.

The local Board of Directors of individual colleges were created by Georgia State Statute to assist the Technical College System of Georgia State Board in carrying out its mission. The primary purpose of the local board and its members is to: 1.) Advise on program direction via their personal subject matter expertise and awareness of area business needs for program decisions and priorities. 2.) Serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals and objectives as well as operations policies and procedures; and 3.) advocate within the community and in the state legislature on issues of importance in support of the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.

The seven-member board is made up of community leaders representing the SGTC service delivery area, which includes Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Webster and Taylor counties.

The other members of the SGTC Board of Directors include: Don Porter, George Bryce and Janet Siders of Americus, Jake Everett of Webster County, Mattie Gordon of Taylor County, and Richard McCorkle from Marion County.