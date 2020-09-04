Lady Wildcats clobber Chattahoochee County

From Staff Reports

CUSSETA, GA – After two tough losses to Hawkinsville and Marion County by the same score of 6-4 during the week, the Schley County Lady Wildcat softball team took out its frustration on Chattahoochee County, clobbering the Lady Panthers 17-1 on Thursday, September 3, at Chattahoochee County High School.

The Lady Wildcats scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and took control from there on out. They pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of eight errors committed by the Lady Panthers.

SCHS first baseman Zoe Molina led the charge by going 3 for 4 at the plate with three doubles, a single, three runs scored and two RBIs. Left fielder Madison Walker also went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and a single, along with three RBIs and two runs scored. The Lady Wildcats also got hits from Perri DeVane, Ashlyn Childs, Mackenzie Pugh, Landry Whaley, Berkley Goodin, Darden Campbell, Hannah Crawford and Rene Rix.

Makena Wurtz started in the circle for the Lady Wildcats and pitched two innings, giving up no runs or hits and striking out one batter. Hannah Crawford came on in relief of Wurtz and pitched two innings. She gave up one run on one hit, walked two and struck out two.

Lindsey Woody was the final pitcher used for SCHS. In one inning of work, Woody gave up no runs or hits and walked one batter. Between the three Lady Wildcat pitchers, CCHS could only muster one run on one hit throughout the game.

With the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 4-6 on the season. They will try to put together a winning streak when they travel up to Butler to take on Taylor County on Thursday, September 10. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.