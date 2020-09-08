Sumter Cycling to give away free hummus and fries

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging to ride bikes, Sumter Cycling is encouraging bike riders to do just hat by inviting them to ride to the Euro City Mediterranean Grill between Tuesday, September 8 and Saturday, September 12.

Those who decide to do so will be treated to free hummus and fries, courtesy of Sumter Cycling (Limit one redemption per person in that time frame).

For more safety information, USA Cycling provides guidance on safe bicycling protocols during the COVID-10 pandemic.