Georgia Southwestern State adds Lydia King as Assistant Athletic Trainer

By Keith Michlig

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics has announced the addition of Lydia Kingry to the Hurricane athletic training staff.

“I am excited to start my journey here at GSW,” said Kingry. “I look forward to being a part of the GSW Athletics family and doing my part to help with the health and well being of the student athletes.”

Kingry, a certified athletic trainer from Turner County, attended Valdosta State University and is a recent graduate from their Athletic Training Program. During her time at VSU, she worked with the Blazer football, softball, cross country, tennis, volleyball and cheer teams. She also worked with several teams at local high schools in Valdosta. Kingry graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 2015 with her Associate’s Degree in Allied Health.

“For the past year, I have pursued this opportunity with GSW through Phoebe Putney,” said Kingry. “There are not many athletic training jobs in south Georgia so I am blessed to be able to stay here and live out my dream as a collegiate athletic trainer.”

Kingry will oversee all duties for the women’s soccer team, softball and women’s cross country team.