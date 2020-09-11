Carrie Anne Williams: September 8, 2020

Carrie Anne Williams, age 46, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home in Americus, Georgia. She was a beloved granddaughter, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, and friend, and will be dearly missed.

Carrie was born March 7, 1974, in Dublin, Georgia. She grew up in Americus, went to Americus High School, took flight lessons at Souther Field, and worked with her father at his company, Souther Field Aviation, Inc. More recently, she was employed with Kroger in Waycross and Augusta. She studied Cosmetology at South Georgia Technical College and East Central Technical College, later majoring in Accounting at South Georgia Technical College. She also attended Darton State College and Georgia Southwestern State University.

Carrie will be remembered for her love of people and dogs, her intelligence, quick wit and fun-loving nature, passion for cooking, especially for parties and gatherings, and her tenacious spirit. Besides her immediate family, a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends will forever cherish their best memories of her.

Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Williams, of Americus. She is survived by her grandmother, Christine Howell of Dublin; her mother, Crystal Monds Willis, and step-father, John Willis, of Grovetown; her younger sister, Laura Ormes, of Bogart, Georgia; brother-in-law Jeremiah Ormes; her niece and nephew, Isabella and Hudson Ormes; and her boyfriend Kevin Bellamy, of Americus.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public memorial service at this time, but please visit or share a memory at the online Tribute Wall of Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), or a local Food Bank.

