Sumter County Board of Education votes to continue virtual learning another 9 weeks

BY: Tracy K. Hall

Dr. Torrance Choates recommended to the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) the virtual learning format be extended another 9 weeks. The vote passed unanimously. In surveys recently completed, the virtual learning experience has been overall successful for both parents and staff. Dr Choates made special remarks on the increase of parental involvement since the debut of the format. Sylvia Roland reports she has received some calls from parents who find the virtual format to be taxing for working parents who depend upon their children to be in schools during working hours. Roland wanted those parents to know they have been heard, and she understands the stress involved in not having the children enrolled in traditional learning. However, the safety and health of the children and those who encounter them have to be the first priority. Rick Barnes reports that stakeholders have called him asking how sports can go forward, yet there is no face to face school option. Barnes has invited the school staff and the BOE to be actively preparing for the students to return to the classroom.