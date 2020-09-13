Wynn turns in another top 10 finish at Lee County Invitational Meet

LEESBURG – While she didn’t feel she ran the type of race that she wanted to, Furlow Charter (FC) senior Maya Wynn was still able to turn in another top 10 finish by finishing in seventh place with a time of 23:13.4 in the high school girls’ race at the 2020 Lee County Invitational Meet held on Saturday, September 12, at the Kinchafoonee Primary School in Leesburg, GA.

Though she felt that the course in Leesburg was a faster course than the one at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational two weeks ago, Wynn didn’t feel that she had the same type of energy in this race as she did in that previous meet.

“I just didn’t have it today,” said Wynn. “I was just not feeling well. I probably should have trained better this week.” Wynn’s time at the Lee County meet was about 45 seconds slower than her time of 22:38.16 at the Furlow Fast Feet meet. Wynn finished seven seconds behind Kiley Matheson of Lowndes High School, who finished in sixth place in a time of 23:06.4. Anna Jones of Thomas County Central was the high school girls’ individual champion, as she finished a top the standings in a time of 20:34.9.

Maria Kilheffer was the next Lady Falcon to cross the finish line. Kilheffer finished 45th out of 113 competitors in a time of 27:43.1. Her sister, Jasmine Kilheffer, finished in a time of 32:00.9. Other Lady Falcons who turned in strong performances include Talana Holloway (37:12.1), Syrius Zhang (42:15.6), Olivia Davis (44:18.7) and Rebecca White (44:48.6). As a team, the Lady Falcons finished in 10th place with 298 points. Lowndes High School won the team championship with a total of 29 points. In the sport of Cross Country, one of the objects of team success is to finish with the least amount of points.

In the high school boys’ race, FC’s Edwin Gonzalez just barely finished outside the top 10. Gonzalez finished in 13th place in a time of 19:50.2. He finished just 20 seconds behind 10th place finisher Tim Ellis of Lee County (19:30.1).

Gonzalez finished 10 seconds faster than he did at the Furlow Fast Feet meet. According to him, the things that made the difference were pacing and breath control.

The next FC Falcon to cross the finish line was David Lane. Lane finished in 75th place out of 142 competitors in a time of 24:10.3. Lane’s teammate, Ashton Crowe, crossed the line in a time of 25:40.0. Other FC Falcons who turned in strong times included Apollo Huss (26:22.2), Jordan Brown (30:15.1) and Heath Holloway (35:14.4). As a team, the Falcons finished in 11th place with a total of 252 points. Lowndes also took the high school boys’ team championship, finishing with just 47 points. Jon Durham of Deerfield-Windsor was the individual champion in the high school boys’ race. Durham finished a top the standings in a time of 17:40.9.

In the middle school girls’ race, Paige Drinnon turned in the best finish for the Lady Falcons. Drinnon finished in 26th place out of 99 competitors in a time of 16:58. Drinnon’s teammate, Marlee Holloway, turned in a strong performance by finishing in a time of 20:41.2. Cadence Cumalia of Thomas County Middle School won the girls’ race in a time of 13:41.8.

In the middle school boys’ race, Zachary Almeida was the first Falcon to cross the finish line and he did it in a time of 19:55.8. Almeida’s teammate, Aiden Powe, finished three spots behind him in a time of 20:26.7.

Both the Falcons and Lady Falcons, along with teams from Southland Academy and Schley County, will pound the ground once again when they compete in the Deerfield-Windsor Invitational to be held on Saturday, September 19, in Leesburg, GA.