Phoebe Sumter Foundation’s virtual Sumter Pink Walk is October 24

From: Council, Katherine R On Behalf Of Phoebe Sumter Foundation

Save the date for October 24th for this year’s Sumter Pink Walk. This year will be virtual, so please join us on Phoebe’s Mattie Marshall walking trail, a route near your house, or even your treadmill!

All registered walkers will receive a registration SWAG bag filled with goodies and a T-shirt, and all proceeds will benefit the Phoebe Sumter Oncology Clinic.

Ready to sign up? Click here to register > Register Here<https://app.etapestry.com /onlineforms/SumterRegionalHos pitalFoundat/sumterpink-1.html >

Can’t wait to fight the battle against cancer with you all!