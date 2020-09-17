Phoebe Sumter Foundation’s virtual Sumter Pink Walk is October 24
Save the date for October 24th for this year’s Sumter Pink Walk. This year will be virtual, so please join us on Phoebe’s Mattie Marshall walking trail, a route near your house, or even your treadmill!
All registered walkers will receive a registration SWAG bag filled with goodies and a T-shirt, and all proceeds will benefit the Phoebe Sumter Oncology Clinic.
Ready to sign up? Click here to register > Register Here<https://app.etapestry.com
Can’t wait to fight the battle against cancer with you all!
City employee retires after 48 years of service
By: Michael J. Ross Jackie Ross has many fond memories of her 48 years working for the City of Americus.... read more