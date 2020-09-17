Tony Davis: September 17, 2020

Tony Davis, age 73, of Leslie, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 peacefully at home. Mr. Davis

was born September 23, 1946, to the late Ethredge Jackson and Addie Mae Davis. Mr. Davis retired from

Proctor and Gamble. He was Baptist by faith. He was a family man, who always put them first in

everything he did.

All services will be private.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years JoAnn Davis of Leslie; son Justin Davis of Newton; daughter Melissa

Watson of Newton; stepson William Andrew St. John and his wife Rhonda of Leslie; stepdaughter Kari

Cohen of Mobile, AL.; also surviving are his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice 700

Brookstone Centre Pkwy # 100 Columbus, GA. 31904

