Drug Trafficking arrest by Americus Police Department

Release from Americus Police Department dated September 18, 2020

On September 17, 2020 Officers of the Americus Police Department received information that a suspect was selling drugs in the area of Crawley Street and Phillips Street. Officers checked the area and located a suspect fitting the description given by the complainant. The suspect, identified as Johnny Lamar Jackson, age 36, was found to be in possession of a significant amount of cocaine and cash. The suspect was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Drug Related Items. He is being held in the Sumter County Jail.