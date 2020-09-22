Lady Wildcats’ softball team falls to Crisp County

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – For the first five innings of the game, the Schley County High School softball team (SCHS) was able to keep the Lady Cougars of Crisp County (CCHS) in check, as the teams were tied 2-2 going into the sixth inning. However, the Lady Cougars scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to secure a 7-2 victory over the Lady Wildcats.

CCHS scored seven runs on 12 hits, but was able to take advantage of three errors committed by SCHS. On the other hand, the Lady Wildcats belted out nine hits, but were only able to muster two runs.

The Lady Cougars took the lead early by scoring a run in the first and another run in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

However, the Lady Wildcats were able to draw even in the bottom of the third. Perri DeVane led off the inning with a double and Jade Sellars followed that up with a single to put runners at first and third with nobody out. After Zoe Molina was hit by a pitch, Landry Whaley belted a two-run double to tie the game.

Neither team could score any runs until the sixth inning, but that is when the Lady Cougars took control of the game.

Kirin Webb led off the inning with a walk and Ainsley Forsyth doubled to left field, putting runners at second and third with nobody out for the Lady Cougars.

After SCHS pitcher Lizzie Barineau walked Megan Bloodsworth to load the bases, Jo Brady drove in a run on an RBI single to give CCHS a 3-2 lead. Sara Ruth Raines then drove in another run when she grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Peyton Bozeman grounded out to Molina at first base for the second out of the inning.

However, Reagan Bozeman drove in another run on an RBI single to give the Lady Cougars a 5-2 lead.

The Lady Wildcats put runners on base in the bottom of the sixth when both Darden Campbell and DeVane singled. Sellars grounded into a fielder’s choice for the first out, but Campbell and DeVane were able to advance to third and second respectively. However, Molina was not able to get the timely hit, as she flew out to right field to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Cougars tacked on two more insurance runs. With two outs, Forsyth singled to left field and Bloodsworth belted a two-run home run over the left field wall to increase the CCHS lead to 7-2.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Berkley Goodin was able to draw a walk off CCHS pitcher Reagan Bozeman, but Rene Rix grounded into a fielder’s choice and Madison Walker popped out to end the game.

Whaley led the Lady Wildcats’ offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars used three pitchers in this game. Ashlyn Childs started in the circle for the Lady Wildcats and pitched three innings. Childs gave up six runs on two hits and only one of those runs was earned. Barineau came on in relief of Childs. In three innings of work, Barineau gave up three runs on four hits and walked six batters. Makena Wurtz was the final pitcher used by the Lady Wildcats. She pitched one inning and gave up two earned runs on two hits.

Bloodsworth led the Lady Cougars’ offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, which came off the two-run homer in the seventh.

Reagan Bozeman went the entire way for CCHS. She gave up two runs on nine hits, walked two batters and struck out five.

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats fall to 6-8 on the season, while CCHS improves to 13-1-1.

SCHS will try to bounce back with a win on Senior Day when they host archrival Marion County on Tuesday, September 22. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.