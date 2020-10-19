Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

By Ken Gustafson

AMERICUS – An inmate who escaped from the Sumter County Jail Sunday afternoon is still on the loose and is believed to still be in the Americus area. Sumter County Police are still looking for Charlie Lee Lester, who escaped from the jail Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:02 p.m. Anyone who comes into contact with Lester or knows of his whereabouts is strongly advised to use caution and to call 911