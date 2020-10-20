Lady Wildcats open postseason with two-game sweep of Washington-Wilkes

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Softball Team (SCHS) opened the first round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-Public State Playoffs by taking care of business. They swept the Lady Tigers of Washington-Wilkes (WW) by the scores of 5-2 and 13-0 on Tuesday, October 20 at Schley County High School.

In Game 1, The Lady Tigers took the lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Aubrey Cox, but the Lady Wildcats responded in their half of the inning when Jade Sellars drove home Perri DeVane on a sacrifice fly. WW regained the lead in the top of the second when Chloe Fain drove in Mary Catherine Mack on a fielder’s choice, but SCHS responded once again in their half of the inning when Berkley Goodin was able to steal home to tie the game at 2-2.

Then in the bottom of the third, the Lady Wildcats were able to take the lead for good. With two outs, Sellars doubled to left field and advanced to third base on an error by the WW left fielder. Zoe Molina was then able to drive home Sellars on an RBI single, giving the Lady Wildcats a 3-2 lead. Later on in the inning, Molina ended up stealing home to increase the SCHS lead to 4-2.

The Lady Wildcats added another run in the bottom of the fifth when Molina drove in DeVane on an RBI single to right field. That would be all the run production that SCHS would need, as starting pitcher Ashlyn Childs did not allow another WW run and helped secure the 5-2 victory in Game 1.

Molina led the Lady Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate with two singles, a run scored and two RBIs.

Childs pitched the entire game for SCHS to get the win in Game 1. She gave up two runs on eight hits, walked one batter and struck out 3.

Both Alana Callaway and Kariah Smith went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead the Lady Tigers’ offense. WW starting pitcher Ally Hucke took the loss. Hucke pitched all six innings, giving up five runs on six hits. She walked one batter and struck out three.

In total, the Lady Wildcats scored five runs on six hits and committed three errors, while WW scored two runs on eight hits and committed four errors.

With one victory in hand, the Lady Wildcats were poised and ready to complete the sweep in this best of three game series and did just that in Game 2. Leading 2-0 in the top of the third, the Lady Wildcats exploded for five runs on two hits, including a two-run home run by Rene Rix to extend their lead to 7-0.

Then in the top of the fifth, SCHS put the game and the series away by scoring six runs on four hits and by taking advantage of three hit batsmen. With a 9-0 advantage and one out in the fifth, Darden Campbell and DeVane combined to drive in four runs on back-to-back doubles to secure a 13-0 shutout win for the Lady Wildcats and a trip to the second round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs.

Rix spearheaded the SCHS attack by going 2 for 3 at the plate, including the two-run homer in the third inning. She drove in a total of four RBIs and scored two more runs. Landry Whaley went 1 for 2 with a single, two RBIs and two runs scored and Devane went 2 for 4 with a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored.

Campbell went 1 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Maddie Walker went 1 for 2 with a single. JoDee Howard was also productive for the Lady Wildcats, as she drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and scored two more.

With a big lead after three innings, SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars had the luxury of using two pitchers in Game 2. Makena Wurtz got the start and pitched a little over three innings. She gave up no runs on one hit and struck out two batters. Lizzie Barineau came on in relief of Wurtz and pitched a little over an inning and only gave up one hit.

With the two-game sweep of the Lady Tigers, SCHS improves its overall record to 14-10, while Washington-Wilkes ends its season with a record of 6-22.

The Lady Wildcats will host the winner of the series between Georgia Military and Mt. Zion on Friday, October 23. The time for the start of Game 1 is still to be determined. Should a third game in this series be necessary, that game will played on Saturday, October 24.