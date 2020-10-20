Release from APD: Suspects Arrested in Aggravated Assault 

Release from Americus Police Department dated October 20, 2020

The Americus Police Department has made three arrests in connection with an investigation into a reported aggravated assault, which occurred on October 15, 2020. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924- 3677. Arrested were: Christopher Devon Lyles, age 18

Charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms), Qatravious Keshon Walker, age 18 Charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms), Demetrius Jaquan Chambliss, age 19 Charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms).