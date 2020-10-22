Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced
Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced. Plans are for the Homecoming Game to be played on October 30, 2020, against Edmund Burke at 7:30 p.m.
Senior Representatives Alli Dent, Maddie Crisp, Mary Rachel Hardin, Reese Roland; Freshman Representatives Adaline Miles, Kate Pritchett; Sophomore Representatives Holladay Miles, Morgan Weaver; Junior Representatives Ansley Weldon, Lydia Anne Love.
You Might Like
Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating
BY: Tracy K. Hall The Mayor and the City Council of Americus held their agenda setting meeting for October on... read more