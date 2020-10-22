October 22, 2020

Pictured (front row) Senior Representatives Alli Dent, Maddie Crisp, Mary Rachel Hardin, Reese Roland; (back row) Freshman Representatives Adaline Miles, Kate Pritchett; Sophomore Representatives Holladay Miles, Morgan Weaver; Junior Representatives Ansley Weldon, Lydia Anne Love.

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

Published 9:16 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced.  Plans are for the Homecoming Game to be played on October 30, 2020, against Edmund Burke at 7:30 p.m.

