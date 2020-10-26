Timothy Allan Tott: October 24, 2020

Timothy Allan Tott passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 24th in Warwick, GA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 2:30pm at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel. The family requests memorials be made to The Anchorage, a faith-based addiction recovery center, PO Box 71774, Leesburg, GA 31708.

Tim was born March 3, 1950 to the late Glenn and Annabelle Tott in Sibley, Iowa. After graduating from Sibley High School, Tim attended Mankato State College in Minnesota.

Rather than driving south to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a professional golfer, Tim drove north and built himself a home on Kodiak Island, Alaska. There he met and married Janet Clampitt, from California and together they had a son, Luke Anthony Tott.

As captain of his crab fishing boat, the Jody Ann, Tim and his crew spent more than 20 years fishing in the Bering Sea.

Years later, Tim moved to Warwick, Georgia, on Lake Blackshear, to be near his brother and best friend Carl. Tim was an avid golfer and fisherman, known for his gardening and wood working skills, and could always be seen with his dog at his side.

Tim is survived by his son Luke Tott (Naly) Nashville, TN who was at his bedside until his death, three siblings, Carl Tott (Judy), Americus GA, Jeff Tott (Brandy) Sewickley PA, and Liz Tott (Dianne) Minneapolis, MN. and several nieces and nephews.

Tim will be cremated and his ashes scattered in the Bering Sea.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.