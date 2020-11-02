November 3, 2020

The Southland Academy Footabll C Team finished their season as region runners-up. Sitting L to R: Milly Simmons, Brianna Brown, McGraw Minor, Amelia Kinnebrew, Wimberly Hines, Olivia VanCleve Kneeling L to R Bryant Roland, Thomas Fowler, Cohen Rogers, Brock Shrable, Charles Crisp, Bo Lacy, Kenny Kinnebrew Standing L-R Davis Daniel, Jaden Patel, Jackson Webb, Cooper Boren, Jackson Avant, Garrett Love, Chandler Highnote, Jake Saye, Ashton Ray, Cade Futch, Ethan Beck, Allen Styck, Mac McMichael, Jameson Payne. The Raider are coached by John Brady, Randy Saye, and Mike McGlaun. Photo by Josh Hicks

Southland Academy C Team finishes season as Region Runners-up

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:28 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Football C-Team (SAR) finished their season as region runners-up. The Raiders started the season on a rough stretch of games, but bounced back once region play began.

SAR had to go on the road and defeat an unbeaten Tiftarea Academy team, and then destroyed Brookwood, the defending C-Team champions. These wins allowed the Raiders to advance to the Region Championship game. When this same group of guys played in the Fifth & Sixth Grade game, they also made it to the championship game and were coached by John Brady then as well.

The Raiders came up short in the championship game, but the future is bright for the Raiders. The Eighth Grade Class played for the JR Pro Championship when they were in the Sixth Grade and the C-Team Championship as eighth graders. The Seventh Grade Class at Southland has played in a championship in the fifth grade, sixth grade, and seventh grade.

