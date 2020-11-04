November 4, 2020

Unofficial election results with absentee ballots counted

Published 11:26 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

General Election for Sumter County summary for all contests, all districts, all counting groups.  Unofficial report for the General Election.  11 of 11 precincts reported (100%).  Registered Voters:  12, 182 of 17,800.  Ballots cast:  12,182

 

President of the United States                        Votes

Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep)                               5,719

Joseph R. Biden         (Dem)                             6,312

Jo Jorgensen               (Lib)                                   100

Total Votes                                                         12,133

 

US Senate (Purdue)                 percentage           votes

David Purdue   (R)                    49.38%               5,731

John Ossof        (D)                    49.23%               6,108

Shane Hazel     (L)                         1.38%                 165

 

US Senate (Loeffler) Special               Votes

Al Bartell (Ind)                                        50

Allen Buckley (Ind)                               17

Doug Collins (R)                                    2,728

John Fortuin (Green)                             23

Derrick Grayson (R)                                87

Michael T. Green (Ind)                           48

Annette D. Jackson (R)                          94

Deborah Jackson (D)                              807

Jamesia James (D)                                  190

  1. Wayne Johnson (R)                             74

Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D)                239

Matt Lieberman (D)                                 270

Kelly Loeffler (I) (R)                               2,549

Joy Felicia Slade   (D)                                71

Brian Slowinski   (Lib)                              36

Valencia Stovall (Ind)                                13

Ed Tarver (D)                                              57

Kandis Taylor (R)                                       78

Raphael Warnock (D)                             4,470

Richard Dien Winfield (D)                         58

Total Votes                                               11,959

 

Public Service Commissioner District 1                    Votes

Jason Shaw (R)                                                                5,604

Robert E. Bryant (D)                                                       6,014

Elizabeth Melton (L)                                                          212

Total                                                                                  11,830

 

Public Service Commissioner District 4                             Votes

Lauren Bubba McDowell Jr.  (R)                                         5,575

Daniel Blackmon   (D)                                                          5,935

Nathan Wilson   (L)                                                                 201

Total Votes                                                                              11,711

 

US House District 2                                                              Votes

Don Cole  (R)                                                                         5,195

Sanford Bishop  (D)                                                             6,782

Total Votes                                                                           11,978

 

State Senate District 12                                                  Votes

Freddie Powell Sims (I)  (D)                                         4,730

Tracy Taylor (R)                                                               3,370

Total Votes                                                                       8,100

 

State Senate District 13                                                   Votes

Carden H. Summers (I) (R)                                           2,215

Mary Egler (D)                                                                 1,537

Total Votes                                                                        3,752

 

State House District 138                                                 Votes

Mike Cheokas (I)  (R)                                                      4,587

Mark Arnett (D)                                                               5,800

Total Votes                                                                        10,387

 

State House District 152                                               Votes

Bill Yearta (I) (R)                                                           1,205

Total Votes                                                                      1,205

 

District Attorney – Southwestern                             Votes

Lewis R. Lamb (I) (Ind)                                             9,570

Total Votes                                                                   9,570

 

Clerk of Superior Court                                              Votes

Cortisa Barthell (I) (D)                                              9,656

Total Votes                                                                   9,656

 

Sumter County Sheriff                                               Votes

Phillip Danile (R)                                                        3,648

Eric D. Bryant (D)                                                       8,397

Total Votes                                                                  12,045

 

Sumter County Tax Commissioner                          Votes

Wilkie Smith III   (I)  (R)                                            7,039

Twany “Buffy” Edwards (D)                                      4,987

Total Votes                                                                  12,017

 

Coroner                                                                         Votes

Clifford Walton Jr. (D)                                               9,504

Total Votes                                                                    9,504

 

SC Board of Education District 1                        Votes

Abbis Y. Bivins                                                         859

Alice Green                                                               853

Total Votes                                                             1,712

 

SC Board of Education District 2                      Votes

Patricia M. Harris                                                  1,025

Meda Dubose Krenson                                         367

Total Votes                                                            1,392

 

SC Board of Education District 3                    Votes

Edward Jackson Jr.                                            731

James C. (Jim) Reid Jr.                                     882

Total Votes                                                          1,613

 

SC Board of Education District 4                     Votes

Rick H. Barnes                                                     1,301

Curtis Porter                                                          393

Brooks Robinson                                                 369

Total Votes                                                          2,063

 

SC Board of Education District 5                  Votes

Edith Ann Green                                              638

Carolyn C. Hamilton                                        929

Total Votes                                                       1,567

 

SC Board of Education District 6                 Votes

Vincent L. Kearse                                             1,062

Total Votes                                                        1,062

 

SC Board of Education District 7                Votes

Dwight Bernard Harris                                  711

Sylvia C. Roland                                             933

Total Votes                                                     1,644

 

Sumter County Chief Magistrate                 Votes

Tracy K. Hall  (R)                                            5,833

Crystal Cleveland  (D)                                    6,081

Total Votes                                                     11,914

 

County Commission District 1                     Votes

Clay L. Jones (I) (D)                                       2,027

Total Votes                                                       2,027

 

County Commission District 3                       Votes

William Reid (R)                                               1,509

Kenneth E. Hamilton (D)                                  1,061

Total Votes                                                         2,570

 

County Commission District 5                         Votes

Jessie L. Smith Jr.  (D)                                      1,839

Total Votes                                                           1,839

 

Constitutional Amendment #1                          Votes

Yes                                                                           8,662

No                                                                            2,715

Total Votes                                                           11,377

 

Constitutional Amendment #2                         Votes

Yes                                                                           7,582

No                                                                            3,671

Total Votes                                                            11,253

 

Statewide Referendum A                                   Votes

Yes                                                                          7,429

No                                                                           3,932

Total Votes                                                          11,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

