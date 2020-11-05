Four Lady Raiders make GISA All-Region and All-State Teams

AMERICUS – In spite of the difficult situation with the COVID-19 virus, The Southland Academy Girls’ Softball Team was still able to have another successful season in 2020. Even though the Lady Raiders had an overall record of 8-11 and finished in fifth place in the Region 3-AAA standings at 4-6, they were still able to qualify for the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Playoffs.

Much of the Lady Raiders’ success can be attributed to the performances of four seniors: Pitcher & Catcher Sara Beth Storey, Shortstop Holly McCain, First Baseman Reese Roland and Catcher/Outfielder Katie Rogers.

These four seniors led the Lady Raiders to their successful season in 2020 and have contributed mightily to the SAR softball program over the last four years. As a result, the GISA has seen fit to “give honor to whom honor is due”.

The GISA recently announced recipients for All-Region and All-State honors.

All four of these SAR seniors were named to the Region 3-AAA All-Region Team, while two of them, Sara Beth Storey and Holly McCain, were named to the GISA AAA 2020 All-State Team.

At the plate, Storey batted .385 with 16 RBIs, while McCain tallied a batting average of .400 and drove in a total of nine RBIs on the season. Rogers led the team in RBIs with 19 and batted .321, and Roland drove in 14 RBIs for the season and batted .326.