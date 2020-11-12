Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Leslie Fisher of Fisher Technologies Inc. presented an on-site Professional Development session at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) titled, “Tools You Can Use Tomorrow,” for approximately 35 individuals including representatives from South Georgia Tech, as well as school systems in Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Crisp, Taylor, Webster, Muscogee, and Talbot counties.

The presentation was limited so that the college could adhere to the social distancing guidelines associated with COVID-19 precautions. The participants were individually spaced and masks were provided.

Fisher worked as a K-12 Senior systems Engineer at Apple Computer for five years before starting her company, Fisher Technologies Inc., or lesliefisher.com, which specializes in K-12 Education Technology conference and event presentation services as well as on site and online professional development. She has been presenting for 21 years and presents at 30 to 40 conferences annually.

She is a graduate of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business with a BS in Marketing. She admits that she struggled all through school and read quite slowly with the exception of reading music. All that changed when the iPhone was released and she realized how much she enjoyed learning.

“I simply had to discover the best methods and tools to do so,” said Fisher. “Mobile technology and the variety of apps has enabled me to research more effectively and engaged me in a way customized for my brain matter. I know one item can make such a difference to one person and when that person is a teacher or a teacher with a struggling student? It’s pretty awesome to have an impact on them.”

The “Tools You Can Use Tomorrow” presentation gave an overview of the more engaging Education Technology solutions available today and can be used right away. She also introduced the participants to new solutions to help drive engagement and possibly have some fun. It was designed to help teachers who are now teaching remotely or conducting hybrid classes.

Some of the educational technology to keep students engaged that she discussed with the participants was mostly free for educators. She discussed Wakelet which allows individuals to save, organize and share content from across the web. Other top technology resources included Yellkey, Immersive Reader, FlipGrid, Flippity, Knowt, Kahoot, Pear Deck, EdPuzzle, Book Creator, Quick Draw, Auto Draw, and Microsoft translator.