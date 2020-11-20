Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Jackson, Lavetta, 56: 11/16/20, Theft by Shoplifting, Giving False, Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer

Jenkins, Javier Perez, 29: Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor

Lloyd, Daniel Richard, 34: USMS

McCuller, Lakista Devard, 48: Contempt of Court

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incidents

11/16/2020

US Highway 19 South near Mile Post 1: Traffic Stop

GA Highway 118 near Mile Post 3: Accident involving deer

US Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 14: Accident involving deer

0 27 E. at 195: Traffic Stop

GA Highway 377 Mile Post 6: Traffic Stop

500 West Lamar Street (Sumter County Courthouse): Lost or Stolen Tag

1800 BLK US Highway 280 E: Accident Report

441 Arch Helms Rd.: Civil Matter

246 Shiloh Rd.: Domestic Disturbance

357 RW Jones Road: Criminal Trespass

US Highway 19 North at McArthur Rd.: Traffic Stop

118 Southland Subdivision: Warning issued for driving in violation of license restrictions / Warning issued for impeding flow of traffic in passing lane

Pecan at Rainbow Terrace Astros: Traffic Stop / Failure to Obey Stop Sign

321 Lacrosse Rd.: Domestic Disturbance

0 Highway 19 @ Highway 308: Traffic Stop

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incidents:

11/17/2020

227 Jenkins Rd. Sam’s Country Store: Alarm Activation

0 GA Highway 19 South at about Mile Marker 6: Traffic Stop

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incidents:

11/18/2020

130 Briar Patch Circle: Loud Music

0 Murphy Mill near Tommy Hooks Rd.: Roadway Blocked

1617 E. Lamar St.: Information for Officer

0 Highway 19N and Lakeshore Dr.: Abandoned Vehicle

Highway 118: Traffic Accident

0 Highway 30 just before the radio station: Abandoned Vehicle

746 Hwy 280 West: Criminal Trespass

GA Highway 377 about Mile Marker 1: Accident involving deer

Highway 280 and Brickyard Rd.: Accident with injuries

112 Centerfitt Rd.: Domestic Disturbance

864 US Highway 280 E. Flint AG & Turf: Alarm Activation

APD Incident Summary

11/16/2020

• 1552 E. Forsyth Street Sherwin-Williams Paint: Criminal Trespass / Harassing Communications

• 110 Knollwood Dr., Apt. 41: Harassing Communications

• 107 Prince St. Food Lion: Terroristic Threats and Acts 7:37 a.m.

• 107 Prince St. Food Lion: Terroristic Threats and Acts 9:15 a.m.

• 1208 Crawford St. Harvey’s Supermarket: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony / Financial Transaction Card Fraud

• 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart: Theft by Shoplifting / Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate

• 607 H. Eastview Circle: Unassigned1 Domestic Dispute

• 119 South Lee St.: Criminal Trespass 9:58 a.m.

• 119 South Lee St.: Damage to Property 5:54 p.m.

• 1010 Woodland Avenue: Damage to Property

• E. Lamar St. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts: Miscellaneous Report

APD Incident Summary

11/17/2020

• 256 Lonnie Lane: Criminal Trespass

• 119 South Lee St.: Forgery – 1st Degree / Theft by Deception – Felony

• 1602 N. MLK Jr. Blvd.: Criminal Trespass

• 105 West Furlow St.: Domestic Dispute

• 1202 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Family Dollars: Damage to Property

• Douglas Circle and Ridge St.: Ungovernable Child

• 117 Tom Hall Circle: Ungovernable Child

• 201 E. Lamar St. Synovus Bank: Theft of Lost / Mislaid Property – Felony / Financial Transaction Card Fraud

• 1556A E. Lamar St. Red Hill: Damage to Property

• 730 MLK Jr. Blvd.: Civil Matter 4:49 p.m.

• 730 MLK Jr. Blvd.: Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor

• 610 Valley Dr.: Domestic Dispute

• 208 Brookdale Dr.: Suspicious Incident

• South MLK Blvd.: Traffic Stop

• 204 Price St.: Deceased Person

• 0 GA Hwy 19 South about MM 6: Traffic Stop

• 227 Jenkins Rd. Sam’s Country Store: Alarm Activation

• 0 Hwy 49N MM 23: Traffic Stop

• 192 Hillcrest Grange Dr.: Alarm Activation

• 2400 Block of GA Highway 195 North: Criminal Trespass / Civil Matter

• 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway: Traffic Stop

• 0 Highway 308 near Israel Farms: Accident involving deer

• 151 Fox Stephens Rd.: Information for Officer

• 0 Hwy 280 E at MM 25: Traffic Stop

• 156 A Forest Park Rd.: Civil Disturbance

• 0 Rawley Rd. at Highway 19: Accident involving deer

• 2210 Hwy 280 E: Suspicious Person

• 130 Briar Patch Circle: Loud Music

APD Incident Summary

11/18/2020

• 1202 South MLK Blvd. Sun Spot: Theft of Lost / Mislaid Property – Felony

• South MLK Jr. Blvd.: Traffic Stop