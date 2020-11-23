Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/23/2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary for 11/20 to 11/22/2020

Brown, Fanta Nicollette, 42, 11/22/2020, Theft By Shoplifting

Cliatte, Chassity Marie, 43, 11/20/2020, Housing for Schley County

Davis, Flinza Serrell, 27, 11/20/2020, Reckless Driving / Hit and Run / Obstructing and Hindering Law Enforcement Officers / Attempting to Elude Police / Forgery – ist Degree / Theft by Deception / Felony

Hamilton, Dekerion Jamier, 17, 11/22/2020, Aggravated Assault / Trying to Escape – Misdemeanor / Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers / Possession of Fire Arm or Knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies / Possession of a pistol or revolver by a Minor

Harris, Carlos R., 36, 11/23/2020, Expired or No Registration or Title / Driving while unlicensed / Possession of open alcohol container / Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer / Possession of open alcohol container / Reckless Driving / Failure to Maintain Lane

King, Cleveland, 33, 11/23/2020, Driving While Licensed Suspended or Revoked / Speeding in excess of maximum limits (State Speed and Zone limits)

Nimmons, Durante Pierre, 27, 11/22/2020, Criminal Trespass / Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered)

Richards, Dustin Lee, 30, 11/20/2020, DUI – Alcohol/controlled substance found in blood/urine subject to O.C.G.A. / Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration / Possession of Marijuana / Possession and use of drug-related objects

Waters, Narada Morella, 37, 11/21/2020, Aggravated Assault / Terroristic Threats and Acts

Wiggins, Emilio, 28, 11/20/2020, Weekender

Woods, Santwan, Cordarius, 23, 11/21/2020, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (83/55) / Terroristic Threats and Acts

Yancie, Chatley Latrice, 32, 11/22/2020, Criminal Trespass / Simple Battery – Family Violence / Cruelty to Children – Causes Excessive physical or mental pain – 1st Degree

11/20/2020

364 GA Highway 30, Life Pointe Church Accident involving a deer

0 Highway 19 and Highway 30 Assist Motorist

Arlington Dr. at US Highway 280 E. Traffic Stop

Forsyth Street at Tripp Street Traffic Stop

GSW University Dr. at Glessner St. Traffic Stop

192 Lexington Circle Domestic Disturbance

105 Sandstone Dr. Alarm Intrusion

316 Highway 27 E Accident Report

0 Tallent Store Road and Highway 30 W Roadway Blocked

138 Jenkins Road Loud Music

Highway 280 E at Gas & Go Traffic Stop

226 S. Dudley St., Apt. C Traffic Offense

0 Highway 49 N at Reeves Traffic Stop

Statham Lakefront Road at Lamar Road Abandoned Vehicle

0 Standard Elevator at Pryor Road Roadway Blocked

969 Thrasher Road Deer Accident Report

110 US Highway 280 W at Gas & Go Alarm Activation

0 Highway 280 E & Pecan Road Assist Motorist

522 Shiloh Road Alarm Activation

11/21/2020

0 Highway 49 @ Stagecoach Assist Motorist

0 Highway 49 N at MM 24 Traffic Stop

205 W Church St. Alarm Activation

100 Learning Lane Alarm Activation

0 Southerfield Rd at Shady Ln. Traffic Stop

0 W Lamar St. Traffic Stop

240 A Cartwright Road Domestic Disturbance

0 Jefferson St. off of Mayo St. Traffic Stop

0 49 N About MM 22 Traffic Stop

0 GA Highway 49 N MM 24 Traffic Stop

0 Rucker St. at Roney St. Traffic Stop

0 500 block of Sharon Drive Traffic Stop

11/22/2020

Highway 30 at American Legion Post Fight

352 McMath Mill Road Domestic Disturbance

168 Sherwood Dr. Welfare Check

Lamar St. at Cherokee St. Traffic Stop

254 Edgewood Dr. Suspicious Vehicle

102 Foster St. Domestic Disturbance

188 Sylvan Dr. Vehicle Unlock

108 Tulip Dr. Information for Officer

0 Old Andersonville at Highway 49 N Traffic Stop

0 Highway 49 at MM 24 Traffic Stop

0 Forsyth St. and Lamar St. Assist Another Agency

103 Short Lane Domestic Disturbance

104 South Fourty Ciecle Alarm Activation

0 GA Highway S MM 5 Traffic Stop

0 GA Highway 30 Mockingbird Road Suspicious Vehicle