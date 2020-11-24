Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

The Mayor and Americus City Council met on Thursday evening in a virtual manner. The agenda items requiring a vote included a speed bump to be placed on Academy Street, Growler Shops to increase sample size as well as number of samples allotted, and a sign ordinance amendment to allow murals within the city limits. These items were passed unanimously.

Another agenda item caused much discussion and was passed along a 4-2 vote. Health insurance for the city employees demanded a lengthy discussion. Interim City Manager, Diadra Powell, reports department heads have twice visited their budgets and made necessary adjustments for the city to have a balanced budget going into next year. However, insurance cost for the employee would go up by a small amount so the city would maintain a balanced budget. In addition to health insurance the city employees receive dental benefits paid for entirely by the city. After explanation by the Human Resources Director, city council voted to absorb the increased cost to employees.

Outside of voting items, the consent agenda was also approved. The agenda included minutes of October meetings, landfill costs, speedbumps on Peachtree Street and W. Church Street, approval of invoices for repairs, light reconfiguration and a reuse pump, approving an US Pedestrian Project Bid, an TPO agreement for transit services, a transit contract, vehicles for Americus Police Department, and an agreement with Tax Specialist of Georgia.

City Council entered closed session for personnel matters and real estate acquisition. Once back in open session the meeting was adjourned.