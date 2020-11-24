November 24, 2020

GSW senior point guard Kahlon Whitely and his Hurricane teammates will begin the 2020-2021 season on Saturday, December 12, against Albany State in Albany. Tip off time is still to be determined. ATR Archive

GSW Basketball Schedules Revised; Home Openers December 14 & 15

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s and women’s basketball teams have revised their schedules for the 2020-21 season.

Both teams will now tip off with a home-and-home series against Albany State. The Lady Hurricanes will play at ASU on Friday, December 11, while men will tip the following evening on Saturday, Dec. 12, in Albany. Game times for both contests are to be announced soon. The schools will reconvene inside the Storm Dome two days later when the Hurricanes host the Golden Rams on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The ladies round out the series against ASU less than 24 hours later with a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Americus.

GSW junior guard Lex Chatman and her Lady Hurricane teammates will embark on the 2020-2021 season when they play Albany State on Friday, December 11, in Albany. Tip off time is still to be determined.
ATR Archive

All schedules are subject to change during the pandemic, so fans are encouraged to visit gswcanes.com for the latest information or follow the department on social media. For those who would like to access the twitter page for GSW athletics, they can go to @GSWAthletics. For those who would like to access the Facebook and Instagram pages for GSW athletics, they can go to GSWHurricanes.

Below is a break down of the schedules and a few highlighted dates for both teams.

Women’s Schedule

18 total games (9 home, 9 away), 16 Peach Belt Conference games

Highlighted Dates
Season Opener: Friday, Dec. 11 at Albany State
Home Opener: Tuesday, Dec. 15 vs. Albany State, 6 p.m.
Conference Opener: Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. Lander, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Schedule

21 total games (10 home, 11 away), 16 Peach Belt Conference games

Highlighted Dates
Season Opener: Saturday, Dec. 12 at Albany State
Home Opener: Monday, Dec. 14 vs. Albany State, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Division I exhibition game: Friday, December 18 at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Division I exhibition game: Saturday, December 19 at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Conference Opener: Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. Lander, 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

