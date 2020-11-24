Ward recognized as Hurricane Hero

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Athletics Department recently named Christie Ward a Hurricane Hero.

The Hurricane Heroes initiative recognizes nominated faculty and staff members who have made a lasting impact on GSW student-athletes. Each program in the department selects one faculty or staff member throughout the semester who has inspired, encouraged and influenced their learning experience. This recognition allows Hurricane student-athletes to express their gratitude and thank their Hurricane Hero for their help and unwavering support.

Ward is GSW’s Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Women’s Administrator. She was nominated by the GSW men’s basketball team and presented her gift by head coach Aaron Coombs and junior Devon Higgs.