GSW’s Dynamic Duo: The Christian Twins

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS, GA — Meet the Christian twins; a tale of two stories that lead down the same path. Bailey and Morgan Christian are twin student-athletes at Georgia Southwestern State University who both share the same love and passion for care giving. They are both sophomores in the GSW Nursing Program.

Bailey lives by running bases on the softball field, while Morgan prefers to score goals for the soccer team.

On and off the field, the twins have always been focused on their athletic, academic and leadership achievements. Born in Jackson, GA, they both graduated top 10 of their class from Jackson High School with Zell Miller honors and they completed over 40 dual credit college credit hours before enrolling into GSW.

Being recipients of the Rylander Nursing Scholarship, the twins are also in the Pope Fellowship Program for Caregiving. The Pope Fellowship program is a unique program for students pursuing training and careers in fields related to caregiving and it provides a structure and course of study intended to prepare them for leadership in the field.

“Softball is what brought me to GSW,” Bailey states. “I decided to pursue nursing after working several hours at the local assisted living facility. Coach Levering (softball head coach) has been extremely supportive of me and my fellow teammates that are in the nursing program. Each organization and program has presented me with different opportunities and circumstances. Juggling all of these commitments has increased my ability to manage my time which is very critical in college,” said Bailey, who is also a part of the Jimmy Carter President Leadership Program.

Bailey and Morgan both credit the Pope Fellowship program for exposing them to new and pertinent information about caregiving along with helping them establish professional connections for their future careers.

“The Pope Fellowship program and the nursing program has been such a blessing,” said Morgan. “I’m learning how to become the best caregiver possible along with being recognized for my academic achievements. The education and one-on-one time we receive from the nursing faculty is top tier. Coach Cogan (women’s soccer head coach) has been extremely supportive of my class schedule and has helped me develop into a completely different soccer player within the past two months and I’m so happy to call GSW my home.”

Although they’re identical twins, Bailee is slightly taller and more outgoing while Morgan likes to think that she is the jokester between the two. Their hobbies both include being artistic. Bailey loves to make shirts and stickers using her cricut machine, while Morgan loves to draw and paint during her free time.

The Christian twins are looking forward to supporting and cheering each other on for the next two years both on the field and in the classroom as the GSW Nursing Program is currently ranked seventh in the state of Georgia.