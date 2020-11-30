South Georgia Tech giving back on Giving Tuesday

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Tuesday, December 1, 2020 is typically known as Giving Tuesday when non-profits and colleges and universities ask for financial support from their communities. However, South Georgia Technical College is changing things up and “giving back” to its community on Giving Tuesday with a special “Light Up Your Future” Drive-Thru event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on its Americus campus.

“South Georgia Technical College is so thankful to the businesses, industries, and individuals in our communities who show their support to us all year long, that we wanted to turn things around and thank you for that support by ‘giving back’ to our community,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We are doing this with our ‘Light Up Your Future’ Drive Thru FREE celebration to allow individuals to see the campus in lights and receive free gifts and individually wrapped goodies for everyone.”

This will be the fifth annual “Light Up Your Future” event on the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus. Santa and his elves will be on hand to greet families but everyone is asked to remain in their cars. Individuals should arrive and use the Lindbergh Drive entrance by the large Navy Airplane that will be covered in lights. The route will be marked and everyone is asked to turn into the roundabout area in front of the John M. Pope Center first to receive special light up gifts.

“We began this tradition four-years ago and even with COVID-19, we wanted to still offer this exciting FREE celebration to our community in a drive thru format,” explained Dr. Watford. “This is a fun way to help our community get ready for the holiday season with lots of bright lights and holiday cheer. But it is also a good way to show off all of the outstanding educational opportunities that SGTC has to offer this community all year long.”

Each of the college’s individual program divisions such as transportation, personal services, business and computers, and industrial and technical programs will host amazing light displays that highlight the different career opportunities. The SGTC Lady Jets and Jets and different clubs and organizations on campus will also be participating in the event.

In the Transportation area, the Caterpillar Heavy Equipment program will display the large Caterpillar equipment in Christmas lights. The John Deere Agricultural Technology program will do the same thing with its large tractors and Diesel and Commercial Truck Driving will feature one of the 18-wheel rigs lighted. The automotive programs and the aviation programs will have their fun educational toys showcased in lights and all the other programs will be telling their stories in lights as well. It is a great time for kids of all ages to come, and see some heavy equipment covered in Christmas lights.

A group of SGTC students poses in front of a helicopter decked out in Christmas lights.

Photo by SGTCSouth Georgia Technical College’s Spring Semester begins January 6th and it is not too late to apply. An in-person registration day is planned for January 4th, but individuals can apply on line and sign up for financial aid over the holidays. There are no testing requirements for admission. Now is a great time to get started on a new career in the new year!