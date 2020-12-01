Area Beat Report for 11/30 to 12/1/2020
Americus PD Incident Summary for 11/30 to 12/1/2020
11/30
- North Jackson St.: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle/Criminal Trespass
- 119 W. Church St.: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart): Theft by Shoplifting
- 111 Sun Valley Dr. Apt. 17: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. F12 Lexington Place: Criminal Trespass
- 111 Muckalee Ct.: Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
- 218 Griffin Lane: Damage to Property
- 206 Rees St.: Damage to Property
12/1
- Americus: Miscellaneous Report
Americus PD Arrest Report
- Brown, Michelle Renee, 42, 11/30/2020: Theft by Shoplifting
- Nobles, Bobby Arlene, 44, 11/30/2020: Theft by Shoplifting
- Offord, Cornelius, 18, 11/30/2020: Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a felony
- Sheffield, Dezandria, 45, 11/30/2020: Theft by Shoplifting
