Lady Raiders lose season opener to Westfield in overtime

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Basketball Team (SAR) came into its opening game of the 2020-2021 season hoping to get it started off right with a win over Westfield. However, it was not to be as the Lady Hornets were able to edge out SAR 28-21 in overtime on Tuesday, December 1, at Southland Academy.

Sophomore Riley Mitchell led the Lady Raiders with seven points and sophomore Morgan Weaver chipped in six points in the losing cause. Seniors Haleight Warren and Holly McCain each scored five points for SAR in the losing cause.

The Lady Raiders will try for their first win of the season when they travel to Dawson, GA on Friday, December 4, to take on the Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the SAR boys’ season opener against the Eagles at 8 p.m.