Sumter County Board of Education decides to give parents a second opportunity to decide how to educate their children amidst COVID-19

AMERICUS – With the COVID-19 numbers rising, we have had many parents to call wanting to change their original choice. Therefore, Dr. Choates has decided to send the survey again and give parents another opportunity to make their decision and to make sure our numbers are accurate.

Please know and understand that Dr. Choates will make the best recommendation for our school district and our community. The leadership is carefully watching the reports on the spread of COVID-19.

Please note, whichever decision you choose, you will need to honor that choice for the duration of the entire second semester. Parents, no matter which option you choose, your child or children will be able to participate in athletic competitions and extracurricular activities.

Parents — please complete one survey per child. You will need the following information:

Your child’s lunch ID number (this number can be found in Infinite Campus Parent Portal)

Your child’s name (last, first)

Your child’s current grade level

Your child’s homeroom teacher

https://forms.gle/h6nTiN3SprVk63Pa8