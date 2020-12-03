December 4, 2020

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:04 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Americus PD Incident Summary for 12/1/2020 to 12/3/2020

12/1/2020

  • Americus: Damage to Property
  • 1521 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. 2 Total Mobile: Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • 125 West Lamar St. Windsor Hotel: Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 408 South Lee St. Calvary Episcopal Church: Dumping or Depositing of Litter
  • 106A Bill Cross St.: Criminal Trespass
  • 209 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. B: Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 217 West Forsyth St.: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1204 W. Crawford St. Harveys Grocery Store: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1114 Elm Avenue: Suicide Threat/Attempt•346 Academy St.: Domestic Dispute

 

12/2/2020

  • 1617 E. Lamar St.: Animal Complaint
  • 509A East Church St.: Suspicious Incident
  • Felder St. at Harris St.: Injured/Sick Person
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart: Hit and Run
  • 159B Lakeview Circle Americus Housing Authority: Drug Activity
  • 1538 East Forsyth St.: False Statements or Writings, Conceal
  • Bell St.: Damage to Property
  • 215 Poplar St.: Domestic Dispute/Injuries

 

12/3/2020

  • 71D Cherokee St.: Criminal Trespass

 

Americus PD Arrest Reports for 12/1/2020 to 12/3/2020

  • Harris Gregory Jerome, 38, 12/1/2020: Contempt of Court
  • Welch, Scott Riley, 32, 12/1/2020: Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
  • Robinson, Tiffani, 38, 12/2/2020: Theft By Shoplifting

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report Summary for 11/30 to 12/2

11/30/2020

  • 518 US Highway 280 West: Suspicious person banging on the door of a home
  • McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge: Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Road
  • 401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club: Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 30 West at Mile Marker 1: Accident Involving Deer
  • 121 Grover Dr.: Entering Automobile
  • 111 Briar Patch Circle: Domestic Disturbance
  • 526 Commerce Dr.: Runaway
  • 1032 Youngsmill Rd.: Theft
  • 114 GA Highway 45 North: Suicide Threat
  • 109 Highway 19 North: Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd.: Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 144 East Federal St.: Alarm Activation
  • Pryor Road and Buck Nelson Road: Livestock in Road

 

12/1/2020

  • 114 East Church St.: Alarm Activation
  • 148 New Era Road: Animal Complaint
  • 0 US Highway 280 Lot 59: Theft
  • 801 Southwestern Estates: Domestic Disturbance
  • 503 Winder St.: Information for Officer
  • 1203 Highway 19 North: Alarm Activation
  • 112 Parkers Mill Creek Road: Domestic Disturbance
  • 1341 Highway 27 East: Alarm Activation
  • 415 Confederate St.: Theft
  • 0 District Line @ Ed Carson: Accident Involving Deer

 

12/2/2020

  • 0 GA Highway 208 West about Jenkins Rd.: Traffic Stop
  • 0 Georgia Avenue of 19 North: Traffic Stop/Vehicle Equipment Violation
  • 0 Magnolia St. MLK Blvd.: Traffic Stop/Vehicle Equipment Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 12/1/2020

 12/1/2020

  • Welch, Scott Riley, 32, Burglary – 1st Degree

 

