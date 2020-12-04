December 4, 2020

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:14 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

 12/3/2020

  • 71D Cherokee St.: Criminal Trespass
  • 105 Southland Ridge Dr.: Elder Abuse-Exploiting/Inflicting Pain to Deprive
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 155: Miscellaneous Report
  • 406 East Church St.: Peeping Tom
  • 1005 Douglas Circle: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle
  • 1448 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 116 Melody Lane: Theft by Taking-Misdemeanor

12/4/2020

  • 103F Eastview Circle Eastview Apartments: Criminal Trespass

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

 

  • Reynolds, Shantia K., 24, 12/3/2020 11:49 a.m.: Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Thornton, Nakeba S., 24, 12/3/2020:  5:27 p.m.: Shoplifting

 

 

 

