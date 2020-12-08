South Georgia Technical College participates in Governor Kemp’s and DFCS’s Secret Santa program

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The faculty and staff of South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) participated in the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services “Secret Santa” program to help make the holidays a little better for the children and youth in Georgia’s foster care program.

Governor Brian Kemp met with Georgia agency heads recently to encourage Georgian’s to participate in this program that hopes to fulfill requests for more than 9,000 children in 126 Georgia counties. SGTC and other colleges in the Technical College System of Georgia volunteered to participate.

SGTC agreed to provide three items each for ten different children. SGTC President Dr. John Watford asked Vanessa Wall, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs, to take the lead for the college in collecting the funds for the “Secret Santa” program.

The SGTC family donated enough funds and provided the items requested for the ten individuals the college identified to care for. Wall took the funds and the requests and fulfilled the wish list for the youth in Georgia’s foster care program. She also took the items to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services “Secret Santa” drop off location.

“We were thrilled to be a part of the Governor’s and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services ‘Secret Santa’ program this year,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “Being able to bring happiness and joy to children and youth during this season is a tremendous blessing. I would personally like to thank each member of the South Georgia Technical College family who participated in positively impacting these individual’s future for good.”

