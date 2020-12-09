Americus Police Department holds annual “Shop with a Cop”

The Americus Police Department hosted the fifth annual Shop with A cop event in Americus on December 8th. Volunteers from Americus PD, Georgia Southwestern State University Police, Sumter County Sheriff Office, and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice partnered with area school and social service agencies to identify thirty kids in need of a little Christmas cheer. The kids and their families were treated to a meal from Chik-fil-A and then traveled to Wal Mart where they were paired with public safety and community volunteers and given a $150 gift card to spend any way they chose.

This year’s event was made challenging by pandemic safety precautions, but even though everyone’s faces were covered, the masks couldn’t conceal the smiling eyes and excited kids jumping up and down. Many of the participants gave their shopping partners a workout as they ran from one end of the store to another alternating between toys, clothes, and gifts for other family members. Sgt. Sharron Johnson with the Sumter County Sheriff Office, a first time participant, shared that she was blessed by the giving heart of the little girl she shopped with. She had come to the event with a list of items she wanted to get for her mother and family members before she spent any money on herself.

Shop with A Cop is made possible by the generous contributions of individuals, civic clubs, churches, community organizations and corporate partners who give each year to make the event possible. Thanks to everyone who gave to make this year’s event a success. The first donation for 2021 was given last night by a Wal Mart shopper who saw what was happening and wanted to be a part of it.