Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/8 to 12/9/2020
- Brooks, Shawanna Michelle, 36, 12/8/2020 11:22 p.m. Theft by Shoplifting
- Smith, James Arthur, 24, 12/8/2020 11:38 a.m. Possession of Firearm or Knife while attempting to commit certain felonies / Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree / Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
- Williamson, Adrian La’Marcus, 25, 12/8/2020 11:36 a.m. Theft by Shoplifting
AMERICUS PD Media Summary of Incidents 12/8 to 12/9/2020
12/8/2020
- 1204 South MLK Three Square Diner, Financial Transaction / Card Fraud
- 1310 North Jackson St., Damage to Property
- 303 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 111 A Bush Circle, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- Ashby Street, Lost / Mislaid Property
- 908 Angus Dr., Warrant Served / Marijuana Purchase / Possession
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
12/9/2020
- 111 Hosanna Circle Easter Morning Subdivision, Mental Health Transport
- 101 GA Highway 27 East Americus Times-Recorder, Entering Auto / Car Break-in
