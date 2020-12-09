December 9, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/8 to 12/9/2020

  • Brooks, Shawanna Michelle, 36, 12/8/2020 11:22 p.m. Theft by Shoplifting
  • Smith, James Arthur, 24, 12/8/2020 11:38 a.m. Possession of Firearm or Knife while attempting to commit certain felonies / Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree / Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Williamson, Adrian La’Marcus, 25, 12/8/2020 11:36 a.m. Theft by Shoplifting

 

AMERICUS PD Media Summary of Incidents 12/8 to 12/9/2020

12/8/2020

  • 1204 South MLK Three Square Diner, Financial Transaction / Card Fraud
  • 1310 North Jackson St., Damage to Property
  • 303 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 111 A Bush Circle, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Ashby Street, Lost / Mislaid Property
  • 908 Angus Dr., Warrant Served / Marijuana Purchase / Possession
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting

12/9/2020

  • 111 Hosanna Circle Easter Morning Subdivision, Mental Health Transport
  • 101 GA Highway 27 East Americus Times-Recorder, Entering Auto / Car Break-in

 

