Four Lady Wildcats score in double figures in win at Stewart County

From Staff Reports

LUMPKIN, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcat Basketball Team (SCHS) got plenty of contributions from several players in their 72-46 victory over Stewart County on Tuesday, December 8. Four Lady Wildcats; Berkley Goodin, Dasani Minter, Patience Solomon and Sarah Barnhill, turned in double-figure scoring performances to lead SCHS to the victory.

Goodin led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and Minter poured in 12. Both Solomon and Barnhill each scored 11 points and Daneria Thornton chipped in nine points in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Wildcats are now 1-1 overall and are 1-0 in the Region 4-A-Public standings.

Up next for SCHS is another region contest on the road at Macon County on Saturday, December 12, at 4:30 p.m.