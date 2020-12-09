Sumter County Sheriff Office is offering reward for arson information
There is up to a $1000.00 reward for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the house fire at Bobby & Stacy Duke’s residence located at 329 Ed Carson Drive. The fire occurred in the early morning hours of October 29, 2020. If you have any information which may help solve this crime, please call Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at 229-815-6721. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division is leading this investigation. Thank You.
You Might Like
Jimmy Davis recognized for service as Chair of SGTC Board of Directors
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – Jimmy Davis of Macon County was honored at the South Georgia Technical College... read more