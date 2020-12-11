South Georgia Technical College hosts Fall 2020 drive-thru commencement ceremony

AMERICUS – Over 400 individuals earned the right to be recognized at the South Georgia Technical College’s Fall 2020 drive-thru commencement ceremony Thursday, December 10th at 6 p.m. in the outdoor circular drive area between the John M. Pope Center and the Odom Center. The event was held outside due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations and graduates stayed in their cars until their associate degree or diploma was awarded. Individuals who completed graduation requirements for the Spring 2020 graduation were invited to participate in the Fall Drive-Thru graduation ceremony.

One hundred and ninety-one students earned an Associate of Applied Science degree while another 216 were recognized for earning a diploma in their field of study. Twenty-seven students qualified as a Presidential honor graduate which requires an overall grade point average of 3.9 or higher and another 24 were spotlighted as an honor graduate with a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89. Twenty-six National Technical Honor Society members were also recognized.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Kuipers presided over the graduation ceremony. Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Vanessa Wall called each graduates name and program of study as the graduates exited their vehicles to receive their diploma from President Watford.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Don Porter, Chair of the SGTC local Board of Directors, introduced the keynote speaker for the evening virtually as part of the SGTC 2020 graduation video. South Georgia Technical College Cosmetology Instructor and SGTC’s 2020 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Dorothea Lusane McKenzie delivered her graduation speech virtually via the video.

In her brief talk to graduates and their family members, McKenzie congratulated the graduates and challenged them to continue on their educational journey. She thanked South Georgia Technical College’s administration and faculty and staff for their support of the students.

President Watford and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Kuipers then presented the diplomas to the graduates.

SGTC students who earned the distinction of graduating as Presidential Honor graduates and their respective fields of study included: Accounting (AAS) Nicole Embry of Pitts, and Dwandelyn Coretta Hall of Americus; Air Conditioning Technology (Diploma) Brandon Hanson of Leesburg and Daniel Vinzant of Ellaville; Computer Support Specialist (AAS) and Networking Specialist (AAS) Logan Harris of Cordele, Garrett Pfabe of Rochelle, Gregory Simpkins of Cordele, and Paul R. Vees, Jr. of Cordele; Criminal Justice Technology (AAS) Timothy Chris Owens of Leesburg; Culinary Arts (AAS) Samantha Lynn Long of Americus; Drafting Technology (AAS) Jonah Nicholas Rowan of Albany; Early Childhood Care and Education (Diploma) Samantha McNulty of Cordele; Electrical Systems Technology and Electronics Technology (Diploma) Minh Duc Nguyen of Leslie; Electronics Technology (AAS) Ethan Ryan of Americus; Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology (AAS) Noah Lance Garrett of Columbiana, AL, Wayne E. Hartsock, Jr., of Johnson City, TN, Colton Ray Rains of Toney, AL; Caleb M. Smith of Dadeville, AL, Bailey Hunter Thomas of Griffin, Duncan M. Vass of Manchester, TN, and Christopher A. Virtuoso of Saint Johns, FL; Medical Assisting (Diploma) Evelyn M. Castleberry of Sylvester; Marketing Management (AAS) Mary Margaret Shedd and Hannah Weaver of Rochelle; Networking Specialist (Diploma) America Joanna Martinez of Vienna; Precision Machining and Manufacturing (Diploma) Reginal Odom of Albany; and Welding and Joining Technology (Diploma) Jaysen M. Jewell of Albany.

SGTC students who earned the distinction of graduating as Honor graduates (3.70 – 3.89 GPA) and their respective fields of study included: Accounting (AAS), Lydia Peavy of Vienna; Agricultural Technology (AAS), Denton Wayne Prater of Vienna, Clayton D. Reason of Lythia, FL, William Matthew Wood of Live Oak, FL; Air Conditioning Technology (Diploma), Mark Bowen of Americus; Aircraft Structural Technology (Diploma), TyKerrien Tre’Juan Hardwick of Lumpkin; Automotive Technology (Diploma), Scott Stewart; Business Technology (AAS) Valencia Gordon of Cordele; Computer Support and Networking Specialist (AAS), William Hurt of Cordele; Computer Support and Networking Specialist (AAS & Diploma), Christopher Rainey of Cordele; Criminal Justice Technology (AAS), Ysenya Garcia of Americus, Rachel Hancock of Ellaville, Christopher Saint of Americus, Cedric Smith of Americus, and MarKayla Henderson of Cordele; Criminal Justice Technology (Diploma), Taylor Garcia of Americus; Culinary Arts (AAS), Christiana Smith of Albany; Diesel Equipment Technology (Diploma), Richard Hardee of Oglethorpe and Brandon Hooks of Leesburg; Drafting (AAS), Cody Bryant of Americus and Charles Henry Westra of Americus; Early Childhood Education (AAS), Macayla Oliver of Ellaville; Electrical Power Generation Dealer Service Technology (AAS), Garrett Sanford of Northport, AL, Clay Alan Stewart of Vincent, AL; Electronics Technology (AAS), Jack Stanley of Summerfield, NC, and Loren Still of Ellaville; Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology (AAS), Joshua D. Beasley of White Pine, TN, David Alexander Chadwick of Lawrenceville, Kellin Mitchell Cuevas of Kiln, MS, Noa James of Coffeeville, AL, and Brett S. Lacy of Henagar, AL, John W. Rigdon of Buena Vista, William Vanderwilt of Jacksonville, FL, and Quinton Zirlott of Coden, AL; Marketing Management (AAS), James Middleton of Americus and Veronica Naylor of Albany; Medical Assisting (Diploma), Theressa Bryant of Abbeville, Tiffany Carter of Cordele, and Anna Marie McClendon of Rochelle; Practical Nursing (Diploma), Felicia Watkins of Bonaire and Kara West of Warner Robins; Sports and Fitness Management (AAS), Brice B. Paster of Macon; and Welding and Joining Technology (Diploma), Tate Williams of Reynolds.

Twenty-six graduates are also members of the National Technical Honor Society. Those individuals are: Taariq Abdullah of Covington, Joshua D. Beasley of White Pine, TN, Kaylyn Marie Beckett of Americus, Theressa Diana Bryant of Abbeville, Tiffany Carter of Cordele, Evelyn M. Castleberry of Sylvester, David Alexander Chadwick of Lawrenceville, Kellin Mitchell Cuevas of Kiln, MS, Brittany Elizabeth Dowdey of Americus, TyKerrien Tre’Juan Hardwick of Lumpkin, Wayne E. Hartsock, Jr., of Johnson City, TN, Markayla Henderson of Cordele, Noa James of Coffeeville, AL, Marlon Antonio James, Jr., of Brunswick, Yakira Monee Lipscomb of Lithonia, Samantha Lynn Long of Americus, Christopher Rashawn Rainey of Cordele, Colton Ray Rains of Toney, AL, Garrett Sanford of Northport, AL, Gregory Simpkins of Cordele, Caleb M. Smith of Dadeville, AL, Duncan M. Vass of Manchester, TN, Paul R. Vees, Jr., of Cordele, Charles Henry Westra of Americus, Felicia Michelle Young of Vienna, and Quinton Zirlott of Coden, AL.

The 190 students who earned Associate of Applied Science degrees in the different program areas included: Accounting, Virginia Devane of Ellaville, Nicole Lee Embry of Pitts, Dwandelyn Coretta Hall of Americus, Tre-Sean Martin of Montezuma, Lydia Peavy of Vienna, Gloria Ann Steward of Oglethopre, and Catherine Merritt Tondee of Ellaville; Agricultural Technology, CRigo Elias Aguilar of Doerun, Tyler Joseph Akridge of Cairo, Joshua C. Barstis of Hollister, FL, Dawson Chantz Connell of Cairo, Berderius Jaquan Hollinger of Arlington, Brady Eston Mathis of Moultrie, Denton Wayne Prater of Sparta, TN, Clayton D. Reason of Lythia, FL, William Jacob Sweat of Waco, Jarret M. Wedeman of West Palm Beach, FL, Luke C. Winsinger of Dunnevon, FL, and William Mathew Wood of Live Oak, FL; Air Conditioning Technology, Mark Bowen of Americus, Andrew Brake of Mauk, and Alfred J. Hawkins of Americus; Business Technology, Katrina B. Bridges of Americus, Valencia Liaquis Gordon of Cordele, Marrius Kentrell Holloway of Americus, Rashaundra Rogers of Speedway, IN; Kimberly Morgan Watts of Americus, Felicia Michelle Young of Vienna, and Ricky Youngblood of Cordele; Computer Support Specialist, Zabien Carter, Marshall V. Dewitt and Brittany Dowedey of Americus, Logan F. Harris of Cordele, Heather Kay Hinton of Dawson, William C. Hurt of Cordele, Amber Kent of Pinhurst, Jacob A. McLemore of Americus, Garrett C. Pfabe of Rochelle, Christopher R. Rainey and Gregory Simpkins of Cordele, Ronneka Tullis of Americus, Chance Isaiah Simpson of Marshallville, and Paul R. Vees, Jr. of Cordele; Criminal Justice Technology, Alexis Madonna Baker, ShynekaMek’Kia Banks, LaTanja R. Bateman, and Kaylyn Marie Beckett of Americus, Chandler Ridge Buchanan of Cuthbert, Aundrianna Janee Carter of Leesburg, Chelsey Amber Clay of Montezuma, Yesenya Grance Garcia of Americus, Sylvia Gary of Ellaville, Terian Robecca Golphin, Christopher Goodyear, and Gabrielle Hammond of Americus; Rachel Hancock of Ellaville, Norrisa J. Harris of Americus, Shelby Hartford of Buena Vista, Jasmine Henderson, Markayla Henderson, Robbin Ann Hurt, and Tiffany Janay Jones of Cordele, Amneh Sifyan Laursen of Albany, Shenna Long of Cordele, Monteze Edward McCall of Bainbridge, KeAsia Miller, Carey James Molden, III, of Dawson, Timothy Chris Owens of Leesburg, Alisa Latosha Parter and Kadraya Unique Reels of Americus, Allysa Monta Ridley of Milledgeville, David Rueda-Fierros, Tanner Joseph Rundle, Eric Levar Rutherford, Sr., Christopher Lee Saint, Trenidee Amiyah Sanford, Cedric K. Smith, Julie Soto, Briana Lanae Thomas and Tadra Lashae Thomas of Americus and Travis Jackson Turner of Cobb; Culinary Arts, Taariq Abdullah of Covington, Terrie Beckton of Pitts, Dia’Qua’Nashia Davis-Foster and Laquwanna Gordon of Americus, Christina Danielle Jordan of Fitzgerald, Yakira Monee Lipscomb of Lithonia, Samantha Lynn Long of Americus, Allysa Moneta Ridley of Milledgeville, Kamau Ali Roberson of Stockbridge, Amia Sims of Leslie, Christiana M. Smith of Albany, Destiny Solomon of Americus and Rashon Walden of Leary; Drafting Technology, Cody Graham Bryant of Americus, Jonah Nicholas Rowan of Albany, and Charles Henry Westra of Americus; Early Childhood Care & Education, Tamiya Blanks of Cordele, Jeterria Keyshay Boone and Tonija Jannell Boone of Americus, Jennifer Campbell-Leggett of Ellaville, Kelly Nicole Check of Oglethorpe, Tyvonna Clark of Byromville, Sarah Dice of Americus, Rashida Nicole Green of Montezuma, Kieosha Nicole Hawkins of Americus, Tina Lashanda Hollis of Buena Vista, Sonyona Josey and Keeuntae Latrice Kleckley of Americus, Larissa Adrienne Mitchell of Leslie, Macayla Lynn Oliver of Ellaville, Krishenna Latifah Stevens of Americus, Brittany Shonte’ Wallace of Marshallville, Yashika Walton of Ellaville, and Jivarious De’onte Williams of Leesburg; Electrical Power Generation Dealer, Justin Bowden of Ocala, FL, Garrett Sanford, Northport, AL, and Clay Alan Steward of Vincent, AL; Electronics Technology, Carlton Gee of Cordele, Gabriel Bernard Harris, Charles B. Knolle and Ethan Addison Ryan of Americus, Jack Stanley of Summerfield, NC, and Loren Dillion Still of Ellaville; Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technician, Joshua D. Beasley of White Pine, TN, David Alexander Chadwick of Lawrenceville, Kellin Mitchell Cuevas of Kiln, MS, Brett Michael Davis of Green Cove Springs, FL, Marlin Ralph Duncan, III of Newnan, Noah Lance Garrett of Columbiana, AL, Richard Tyler Griffith of Jackson, Wayne E. Hartsock, Jr., of Johnson City, TN, Noal James of Coffeville, AL, Brett S. Lacy of Henagor, AL, Connor Richard Neal of Albany, Thomas C. Palmer of Ripley, TN, Damon Chadwick Plott, Jr., of Griffin, Colton Ray Rains of Toney, AL, John W. Rigdon of Buena Vista, Ryan S. Rueschenberg of Kingsland, Caleb M. Smith of Dadeville, AL, Bailey Hunter Thomas of Griffin, William Vanderwilt of Jacksonville, FL, Duncan M. Vass of Manchester, TN, Christopher A. Virtuoso of St. Johns, FL, and Quinton Zirlott of Coden, AL; Marketing Management, Abby Katherine Butler and Erika Denmark of Americus, Ja’Markis Irvin of Dawson, Nasia Lache Kleckley of Warner Robins, Jonatha Lowery and James Blake Middleton of Americus, Veronica Johnson Naylor of Albany, Nathan Julius Prince of Americus, Mary Margaret Shedd and Hannah Marie Weaver of Rochelle; Networking Specialist,Zabien Carter, Marshall V. DeWitt, Brittany Dowdey and Andreas M. Edwards of Americus, Logan F. Harris and William C. Hurt of Cordele, Amber Kent of Pinehurst, America Joanaa Martinez of Vienna, Jacob A. McLemore of Americus, Garrett C. Pfabe of Rochelle, Christopher Rainey and Gregory Simpkins of Cordele, Ronneka Latrice Tullis of Americus and Paul R. Vees, Jr., of Cordele; and Sports and Fitness Management, DaMarcus Caines of Eastman, Jarius Carroll of Annapolis, MD, Dorian Fisher of McDonough, Niya Marnise Goudelock of Gaaffney, SC, Oumy Gueye of Thies, Senegal, Jarnella Hammond of Americus, Edeh Jennifer, Enuga State, Nigeria, Justin Johnson of Coconut Creek, FL, Toriano L. Lewis, Jr. of Richmond, VA, Anna McKendree of Flowery Branch, Jaylan James McKinney of Swainsboro, Merdy-Mongozl of Kinnshasa, Congo, Brice B. Paster of Macon, Sandy Pierce of Cordele, Benford A. Stokes of Americus, Shamari Da’Shay Tyson of Fort Wayne, IN, and Yazz Wazeerud-din of Marietta.

Two hundred and sixteen students earned Diplomas and those students and their programs of study included: Accounting, Dwandelyn Coretta Hall, Jennifer Massey, Kenyatta Latrice Walker and Shenika Wright; Air Conditioning Technology, Caleb Sanford Abell, Mark Bowen, Brandon Hanson and Daniel Vanzant; Aircraft Structural Technology, Robert Chandler Clary, Riana Lindsey Davis, London Richard Flietner, James Melvin Lee Griffin, TyKerrien Tre’Juan Hardwick, Jalil Hubbard, Curtis M. McCants, JaMorris Prince, Darryl Rumph, Jr., Eric Stephens, Jr., Jalen Jacouri Whitehead, and Jaylen Jashad Young; Auto Collision Repair, Reginald Clyde, Erik B. James, and Trabian Jevon West; Automotive Technology, Wesley Lamar Brinson and Houston Scott Stewart; Aviation Maintenance Technology, Kip Everett McClelland and Kolby Eric McClelland; Barbering, Geoffrey Glover, Eric Hall, Mario Rivera, Crystal Brooke Waters, Ja’Quavious Westbrook and Khayla Xamilaa Williams; Business Technology, JaKeria JaNae Deriso, Marrius Kentrell Holloway, Taneshea Chimere Lewis, Courtney Briana McGriff-Taylor, Mercedes Jenea Rincon, Kacey Rivers, Tiffany Denise Tolbert, Kimberly Mrgan Watts, and Rebecca L. Woolums; Computer Support Specialist, Catrina Michelle Coopedge, J’Arnold Davis, Andreas M. Edwards, Marcellus Long, Jacob A. McLemore, Matthew Mixon, Christopher Rainey, Chance Isaiah Simpson, and Tyron Bernard Smith, and Ronneka Tullis; Cosmetology, Chasidy Dawson, Jacquita Devana Hodge, Dasha Johnson, Quaterian Zhane McClanahan Tyjah Thomas, and Chelsea Ann Vaughan; Criminal Justice Technology, Breylan Larnard Brown, Raja’ Nyila Buckholts, Taylor Nicole Garcia, Terian Robecca Golphin, Gabrielle Hammond, Rachel Houston, Sandra Ishmael, Yakesha ReNay Revels, Allysa Monta Ridley, Jackuelyn Sutton, Briana Lanae Thomas, Tadra Lashae Thomas and Travis Jackson Turner; Culinary Arts, Ky’Keria De’Aja Gibson, Gerald Harp, Jada Cyterial Harpe, Marlon Antonio James, Jr., and Rashon Walden; Diesel Equipment Technology, Dallas Chad Avery, Louis Darrell Barnes, Jimmy Lee Calloway, Jr., Miguel Carranza, Jr., Bobby Cooper, Gary Anthony Daniels, Mason Parker Davis, Richard Hardee, Brandon Hooks, Tyler Quaid Long, Jamar Lewis Ponder, Brandon Javontae Rogers, Undracus Demond Whitlock, and DaQuavion Ziquon Young; Drafting Technology, Markendrick Jackson; Early Childhood Care and Education, Brittany Michelle Berryhill, Jennifer Campbell-Leggett, Lisa Holt Chalk, Tyvonna Clark, Makayla Tatyanna Cobb, Kasey Lendrel Cochran, Sonyona Josey, Keeuntae Latrice Kleckley, Samantha May McNulty, Ty’Keyah Deyona Munford, Kierra Monea Polk, Janiah L. Wiggins, and Jivarious Williams; Electrical Systems Technology, Devin Jaron Beverly, Thomas Bowden, Dresden Dukes, John-Thomas Mobley Long, Joshiah Williams McCoy, Minh Duc Nguyen and Lonnie Rogers; Electronics Technology, Alonzo Keon Hughey, Minh Duc Nguyen and Tommie Thomas; Firefighter/EMSP, Jennifer Griffith; Industrial Systems Technology, Jackson Benjamin and Zachary Wayne Price; Marketing Management, Erika Denmark, Nakeisha Shauntay Dennard, and Renee R. McNeal; Medical Assisting, Lakenya Barner, Aisha Cawanna Barrett, Theressa Diane Bryant,Marisol Caririllo-Ramirez, Tiffany Carter, Evelyn M. Castleberry, Kennedy Marie Castongia, NaBriya Denson, Tabatha Doston, Rachel Goff, Ziara Dantrice Greene, Fredica Hardemann, Jacob Hawthorne, Adriane Lynn Hayes, Joshua Hill, Rebecca Greene Hinton, Danesha Moshay Johnson, Shabreeka Lamar, Connie Lowry, Chelsea Evette Lucas, Makeithia Lyles, Anna Marie McClendon, Shominique Cateria Mitchell, Shantaneka U. Patrick, Triana Nicole Pickett, Chacley Prince, Allexis Solomon, Valerie Tullis, Veronica Lane Walker, Courtney Iesha Weaver, and LuSheena SunJaWilson; Motorsports Vehicle Technology, Omar Hakeem Clark; Networking Specialist, Catrina Michelle Coopedge, Andreas M. Edwards, America Joanna Martinez, Jacob A. McLemore, Matthew Mixon, Christopher Rainey, April Nicole Smith, and Jarrett Watson; Practical Nursing, Sierra Nicole Berry, Taylor Bloodworth, Yolynda Lynette Brown, Jacinta Bush, Anna Elizabeth Butler, Ruth Lisa Carion, Kristanna Lindsey Carnes, Ciara Chaniel, Keleisha Latrece Dowdell, Ashley S. Flint, Marilyn Gutierrez, Rachel Brooke Houston, Allyson Joiner, Destenee Desjambra Josey, Tasheia King, Vonteshia Raquel King, Shannon Kinyada Lewis, Taylin Paige McDowell, Contessa Peacock, Jai Nadia Pless, Britany Poole, Kaitlyn Marie Pope, Casandra Hudson Rogers, Shecovia Sharon Savage, Brandy Bodrey Smith, Trineeisha Monique Smith, Courtney Briana Taylor, Jacinta Wanjugu Wachira, Alexandria van Assendelft Walker, Graison Marie Wall, Felicia L. Watkins, Ava Welch and Kara F. West; Precision Machining and Manufacturing, John Patrick Hortman, James Maclyn McAllister, Patrick McAllister, Reginal Odom and James Dylan Parker; Sports and Fitness Management, Lance Duhon, Jarnella Elouise Hammond, Jaquan Desmond Leverette, and Benford A. Stokes; and Welding and Joining Technology, Dylan Allen Erickson, Jamil Rayshun Forehand, Todd Alan Greager, Tyler Edward Hunnewill, Jaysen M. Jewell, Terrellis Kyrece Lamar, Jacob Moyle, Ira Logan Roberts, Michael Seth Satterfield, James Sentell Shutters, and Tate Williams.

Photos from the graduation ceremony can be found on the South Georgia Technical College website: www.southgatech.edu in the photo gallery section and on the college’s Facebook page.