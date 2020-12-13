Saturday shooting in DeSoto

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Saturday, December 12, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reference shots fired in the area of Mitchell Street in Desoto, GA. Deputies along with First Responders arrived on scene to find one male with apparent gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was air lifted to another location and was stable and alert at that time.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are actively investigating this incident and questioning people of interest, along with several witnesses. However, no suspect(s) have been arrested at this time.

This is an ongoing investigations and more information will be available at a later time.