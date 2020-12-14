Area Beat Report 12/11 to 12/14
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/11 to 12/14
- Daniels, Chelsie Nichole, 29, 12/13/2020 6:40 p.m. Affray (Fighting)
- Daniels, Lawrence Randolph, 12/13/2020 6:53. p.m. Affray (Fighting)
- Daniels, Quincy Bernard, 26, 12/11/2020 8:47 A.M. Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer – Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, Driving on wrong side of undivided street, Possession of Open Alcohol Container, Failure to obey stop sign, criminal trespass
- Davis, Eric Kyron, 24, 12/12/2020 11 p.m., Marijuana Possession less than an ounce / Failure to obey traffic sign or light
- Mills, Darrell Lamar, 20, 12/12/2020 2:16 a.m. DUI – Alcohol/Drugs
- Murphy, Danielle Nichole, 51, 12/11/2020 1:46 p.m. Deposit Account Fraud – Bad Checks $1,500 or more – Felony
- Santamaria, Fredy, 31, 12/11 3:52 p.m. Criminal Trespass / Disorderly Conduct / Battery
- Singley, James Ryan, 27, 12/12/2020 3:59 p.m. Seat Belt Violation / Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- Tyson, Jeffery Keith, 50, 12/12/2020 12:42 p.m. Aggravated Assault / Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree) or subsequent offense / Possession of firearm or knife during attempt to commit certain felonies
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary for 12/11 to 12/14
12/11
- 500 West Lamar Street (Courthouse), Lost or Stolen Tag Report
- Patterson St. and North MLK Blvd., Warrant Service
- 121 Grover Dr., Suspicious Person
- 235 Calvary Church Rd. at Calvary Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- 158 A Cartwright Rd. Ext., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 377 at Mile Post 3, Speeding / Driving with Expired or No Registration or Title
- 158 Old Stage Rd., Theft
- 147 Mitchell St., Person Shot
- 2234 Georgia Highway 308, Welfare Check
- 501 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
12/12
- 0 McMath Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 0 GA Highway 19 North at Honeysuckle Hollow, Accident Involving Deer
- 121 A Cartwright Rd. Ext., Animal Complaint
- 254 Edgewood Dr., Assist Another Agency
- 0 Carter Fish Pond Rd./County 45 South, Traffic Accident
- 402 Old Plains Highway at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
- 364 Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
- 134 Santa Rose Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 146 Gary Brewer Rd., Information for Officer
- 144 Barnes Rd., Damage to Property
- 0 GA Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 1, Traffic Stop / Warning for Move Over
- US Highway 19 South at Mile Post 2, Vehicle Fire
- MLJ Jr. at Lamar St., Traffic Stop / Marijuana Possession and Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 0 GA Hwy 377 at RW Jones Rd., Accident with injuries
- 405 North Spring Creek Circle, Shots Fired
- Lamar Road about GA Highway 195, Assist Motorist
12/13
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. POD at Dayroom, Miscellaneous – Report of Inmate having a sizure
- 697 Highway 19 North, Suspicious Person
- 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot o, Domestic Disturbance
- US Highway 280 East about Parkers Crossing, Traffic Stop / Tail Lights
12/14
- Highway 280 East at Gas N Go, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 South about Mile Post 9, Abandoned Vehicle
- 875 GA Highway 308, Alarm Activation
Media Incident Summary for Americus PD for 12/11 to 12/14
12/11
- 236-B Wanda Way, Welfare Check
- 201 Swett Avenue Tape Specialist of Georgia, Domestic Dispute
- 205 Rees St. Care Connect Family Practice, Burglary – Second Degree (Felony)
- MLK Jr. Blvd., Traffic Stop
- 108 Springdale Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 338 Daniel St., Entering Automobile or other motor
- 1501 Rose Avenue, Criminal Trespass
- 948 Anthony Dr. Apt. A2, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 337 Daniels St., Criminal Trespass
- 310 Wildwood Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 311 Wildwood Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 202 Ridgeway Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 225 Horton Dr. at Smith Properties, Domestic Dispute
- 304 Ridgeway Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 320 W. Glessner St., Criminal Trespass
- 1848 South Lee St. Apartment H Country Club, Domestic Dispute
- 311 W. Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1204 South MLK Blvd. at Sun Stop, Domestic Dispute
- 231 W. Lester St., Suspicious Incident
- 602 South Hampton St., Damage to Property
- 100 W. Jefferson St. at American Pawn, Domestic Dispute
- 103 Country Club Dr. Apt. P, Criminal Trespass
- 430 Fortress St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
12/12
- 318 Ridgeway Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 258 Lonnie Lane, Apt. C, Missing Person
- 119 W. Church St., Financial Transaction Card Fraud / Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 221 Horton Dr., Theft by Taking – Felony
- 1128 Felder St. Unit 62, Burglary – Second Degree – Felony
- 1017 Harold Avenue, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1223 South Lee St., Harassing Communications
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1536 E. Forsyth St. at US Beauty, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- 420 South Hampton St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Failure to Notify Owner upon Striking
- Roadway of 225 B Horton Dr., Discharge of Firearms on or near Public
- 106 A Bill Cross St., Theft by Taking – Motor Vehicle, Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
12/13
- 2020 GA Highway 27 at Gas N Go, Damage to Property
- 2304 W. Gordon Avenue, Apt. 243, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 419 Elm Ave., Damage to Property
- 111 Hanson Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 225 Sun Valley Dr., Identity Theft Fraud
- 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1113 N. Lee St., Affray
12/14
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Miscellaneous Report
