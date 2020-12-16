December 16, 2020

  • 46°

Area Beat Report for 12/15 and 12/16//2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports for 12/15/2020

12/15

  • Adams, Stephen Boyd, 38 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 2:26 p.m., USMS
  • Holt, Larry, 32, 12/15/2020 6:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports for 12/15 and 12/16/2020

12/15

  • GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop / Headlight and tag light out
  • GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • 279 Old Plains Highway, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • 158 Old Stage Rd., Welfare Check
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. Lec Lobby, Racing/Drag Racing
  • GA Highway 27 West at GA Highway 3 South, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation / Child rest seat not used properly
  • 177 Rebbel Rd., Information for Officer
  • 236 North Spring Creek Circle, Damage to Property / Civil Matter
  • Lamar Rd. at GA Highway 30 East, Deat Belt Violation
  • 0 GA Highway 228 near Sumter/Schley County line, Traffic Stop / Expired Registration
  • 0 Ron Circle, Civil Matter
  • 285 GA Highway 49 North, Criminal Trespass
  • 0 GA Highway 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Forsyth St. about Rite Aid Plaza, Traffic Stop / broken tail light,/expired registration/window tint violation
  • 425 3 Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 127 Aster Dr., Suicide Attempt
  • 418 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person

12/16

  • 125 Moon St. Lot C, Burglary

 

Media Incident Summary for Americus PD 12/15/2020

12/15

  • 915 Elm Avenue, Influencing Witness
  • Cotton Avenue at West Lamar St., Drug Activity / Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records