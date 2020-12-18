December 18, 2020

Area Beat Report for 12/17/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:08 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Americus PD Incident Summary 12/17/2020

12/17

  • 125 W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel, Miscellaneous Report
  • 116 Lynnview Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 1015 E. Furlow St., Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St., Disorderly Conduct/Fight
  • 119 S. Lee St., Forgery/4th Degree
  • 307 B Bessie Mays Circle, Hit and Run Accident
  • 802 Ashby Street at Eastview Cemetery, Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar at GA Highway 27 East, Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield While Turning Left/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
  • 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza, Suspicious Incident
  • 1134 Elm Avenue Apt. 6F, Damage to Property/Burglary

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/17/2020

12/17

  • Colbert, Kelby Defel, 34, 12/17/2020 7:33 p.m., First Degree Burglary – Felony
  • Maddox, Devyn Mercedes, 34, 12/17/2020 7:47 p.m., Failure to Yield While Turning Left/Driving with Suspended or Revoked License – Misdemeanor

 

 

 

 

 

